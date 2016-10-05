Noah, center of ambiguity

The Golden State Warriors held their 2016 training camp at their practice facility in downtown Oakland. The Chicago Bulls hosted theirs in the Advocate Center in downtown Chicago. The Los Angeles Lakers used the University of California, Santa Barbara facilities for theirs. The New York Knicks are likely the only team in professional basketball that uses a military facility for their preseason training camp — and it’s been that way since Phil Jackson took over as president of basketball operations in 2014.

So why did Jackson move camp from Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York (where it was held in 2013) to the United States Military Academy in West Point? In an interview this past July, Jackson said, “I like the feel of West Point. It’s serious, sequestered and there’s a sense of discipline everywhere you go. It’s a good learning place.”

Joakim Noah, the Knicks’ newly acquired center, seemed to think otherwise. While the entire Knicks team enjoyed a dinner Sept. 29 with Army cadets and a retired colonel, Noah stayed away. He was the only member of his team not in attendance. Noah’s reason was simple: He felt deeply uncomfortable with the dinner and, in fact, the entire location of the training camp.

Throughout his career, the former Chicago Bulls center has been outspoken about his stance against war and gun violence. In 2010, Noah founded the Noah’s Arc Foundation with his mother, Cecilia Rodhe, which aims to provide “diverse opportunities for kids to become more aware and conscious of their ability to make a positive impact on themselves and their community.”

Among the programs that the foundation supports is the Moonlight Basketball League, which aims to reduce the instances of violence — that occur disproportionately at night in the summer — by providing open basketball leagues two nights a week from June to August in Chicago. His record of community outreach and vocalization of anti-violence politics would lead one to believe that Noah’s absence from the cadet dinner was a planned political proclamation.

Noah insists, however, that there was no political message or motivation behind his absence from the dinner Thursday night; he merely states that it made him “uncomfortable.”

But the zone of ambiguity that Noah has placed himself in is wholly worse than the two alternatives. His first option would have been to attend the dinner, even though it may have conflicted with his personal morals, and gain somewhat of an understanding about the machine to which he is diametrically opposed. His second option would have been to not attend, and to explicitly state that his non-attendance was because of his anti-war beliefs.

Either option would have been better than what he did, which was use “uncomfort” to excuse himself from having to make a difficult and unpopular stance or swallow his pride and attend an event that clashed with his ideologies.

But while Noah’s actions left us all with a muddled interpretation of his intentions, the larger question that looms is why Phil Jackson was holding the team’s training camp at a place so heavily bathed with political implications at all. And his previous answer isn’t good enough — because there are countless other venues that could have provided the serious, sequestered discipline that he spoke of.

It is malapropos to essentially force one’s players to live in a place for multiple days that carries such heavy nationalistic sentiments — particularly ones that could run opposite to those that these players possess. In a time when athletes exist in a politically volatile environment that analyzes and criticizes their every social stance (or kneel), Jackson has inadvertently pushed his players into a situation that is inherently politically charged.

Not attending the entirety of training camp because of antithetical political beliefs, however, is out of the question for these players if they would like to remain employed and playing the sport that they love. So boycotting the involvement of West Point is nearly impossible for players like Noah, and they are thus left to channel their anger or frustration into skipping team dinners for reasons of “uncomfort.”

While the the first misstep made in this situation was by Jackson himself, Noah was not only the victim of an unfortunate situation, he was also a victim of his own lack of personal fortitude. In declining to acknowledge the explicit and undeniable political nature of his absence, he has left critics and supporters alike with a reason to criticize him yet left no actual message to grab onto.

