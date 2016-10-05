Where credit is due

I went to an Oscar Wilde party this weekend, and the fans of my column who approached me or gave lovely comments boosted my ego a little bit. Old high school friends and even teachers messaged me in support, calling my columns powerful and courageous. This public support for my writing reminded me that I’m making a trade-off.

In exchange for 800 words and a Soapbox that I use to invade people’s Facebook feeds, I outed myself, showed everyone what I actually look like, something I haven’t even done on social media or to my friends and family. This column has been a public coming out for me and has engaged me in an intersection of my professional and personal life that was previously uncharted territory.

Even before the first columns were published, I had personal anecdotes arranged, ready to be unleashed upon this cisgendered, heteronormative UC Berkeley campus. I was going to use my transwoman life as a lens through which I would reveal and break down larger systems of structural oppression.

Now I realize, what fucking bullshit.

Let’s be real. I am a transwoman of color. I experience things that are unique to my intersectional identity of Asian and transgender. Sharing these experiences can humanize transgender stories and guide queer people of color who may feel isolated or alone in their struggles. I am thankful for every person who has read my column and has been positively impacted, but I will reject the characterization that writing this column is an act of courage and bravery.

This characterization insinuates that my telling of childhood memories or sharing of intimate details about my life is a dangerous act, one that requires withstanding fear, difficulty and even violence. Instead of threats or violence, I’ve gotten undeserved praise for advancing queer issues in positions of visibility. I’ve always been self-absorbed, so when I share stories, it isn’t so much an act of defiance as it is a natural process of my narcissism.

In the Bay Area, I’ve been fortunate enough to live in an environment that actively encourages me to share my queer stories, to self-affirm. The only negative response I’ve gotten on my columns is from online commenters who tell me that I’m not woman enough because I haven’t volunteered to fight ISIS with the Kurds.

Commendations of my trans column simply ignore the material reality of my privilege, and worse, obfuscates the real dangers facing less privileged trans people of color. As a student at UC Berkeley, I’m receiving a world class education at an institution that connects students to the upper echelons of the socially elite. I come from a middle class socioeconomic background and often do not think twice about paying my rent. I have economic security to eat out more than I should, to smoke and drink without consideration of cost or consequence. My Asian heritage affords me social capital that disconnects me from larger structures of oppression, for example, by allowing me to avoid fatal or violent interactions with police.

While I can provide a snapshot, a highly contextualized glimpse, into the life of an Asian transwoman through my column, my experiences are not representative of all trans experiences, nor are they rooted in the same systems of oppression and structural violence that many other transwomen face.

Transwomen of color are dying at historic rates. 2015 saw the highest recorded number of transgender murders in U.S history. Transgender people of color were three times more likely to experience any form of police violence, two times more likely to experience threats and intimidation and Black, Latinx and indigenous transwomen often face disproportionately higher rates of violence than any other group.

Black and Latinx transwomen are two to three times as likely to be unemployed or discriminated against in the workplace compared to white or Asian transwomen. Indigenous trans persons of color, who identify as two-spirit, were 36% more likely to be fired because of workplace discrimination. Economic discrimination often leads transwomen of color to sex work, an occupation seen as expendable and deviant and that is ignored by larger society even in the face of shocking acts of violence, including those by police.

I stand on the shoulders of martyrs. Before I walked on the sidewalk as a transwoman, these streets were filled with candlelight vigils and demonstrations against police. Before Caitlyn Jenner was Sylvia Rae Rivera, before Alexis Arquette was Marsha P. Johnson, two transwomen of color who put Stonewall Inn on the map before their names were forgotten when Stonewall became a symbol for white, gay men.

When people talk about my column, I have to wonder whether I’m being praised for serving as a good trans role model or because my economic and racial position in society makes me the most accessible audience to white, privileged folks who have yet to eliminate ingrained conceptions of racial difference, folks who avoid Black, Latinx or indigenous queer bodies but feel comfortable enough with privileged white and Asian queers.

My column only exists because trans women of color before me led a national movement for gay and queer liberation. My column only exists because of the perseverance of Black and Latinx transwomen of color in the face of institutional discrimination, sexual violence, assault and death. So next time, when you approach me to talk to me about my columns and or my anecdotes, instead ask me about things that you and I can do for the trans and queer folks fighting a battle every day just to survive.

