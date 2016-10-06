4 offenses people should be given tickets for

People are annoying, and they do annoying things. If only we could keep people from committing these irksome acts. If only we could set up a low-level punishment to discourage these behaviors. But we can! We at the Clog have drafted a list of offenses that UCPD should be able to distribute tickets for. Study up, Bears.

Walking too slow

Picture this: It’s Monday, 9 a.m. You overslept (no judgements here), and have to rush to class. As the end of Berkeley time approaches, you can see Barrows Hall — maybe you won’t be late after all! But alas, everyone around you has suddenly slowed to a snail-style speed, effectively stopping you in your tracks. If only UCPD could write them up for disrupting the flow of traffic, like highway patrol would.

Aggressive fliering

Walking through Sproul is a bit like the Hunger Games — you need to stay alert at all times, look out for yourself and avoid the swarms of attacking students. Unfortunately, even if you take precautions, you still may find yourself the unwitting victim of a perky volunteer. These fanatical flierers ignore all the classic don’t-talk-to-me signals; even if you wear earbuds or headphones, avoid eye contact and walk all the way around the perimeter of Sproul Plaza to get to Dwinelle Hall, they’ll still ambush you. Next time someone thrusts a flyer upon you, just return the favor by passing them a ticket.

Complaining about how little sleep you get

Somehow, not sleeping has become a badge of honor among students. If you got three hours of sleep, you can bet that someone else will chime in to brag that they “never sleep for more than 15 hours total in a week, but it’s chill.” Calm down, dude. Everyone here is tired — you’re not special. A ticket would be just the thing to bring these overworked one-uppers back to earth and back to their beds.

Using disposable water bottles

There’s no point in using disposable water bottles anymore. They’re expensive, bulky and ridiculously bad for the environment. Making disposable water bottle use a ticket-able offense could even provide the economic motivation for people to stop using them. Just buy a reusable water bottle — I guarantee it’ll cost less than the hypothetical ticket will.

Watch out, Berkeley students. If we at the Clog get our way, you all may find yourself with a few more sanctions on your record, and a few more dollars out of your wallet.

Contact Jamie Campbell at [email protected].