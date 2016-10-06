How to eat all your meals without leaving your room

It was a cold day, the rain was imminent and my roommates and I didn’t feel like leaving our room to get food. At first, we were worried we wouldn’t have enough food to go a whole day without having to buy anything. But, it turns out there was nothing to be worried about. Although you may not necessarily have all of these items in your cupboard and fridge, we at the Clog have some meal ideas to get you through the day.

Breakfast

For breakfast, an easy, filling and healthy option is to microwave some oatmeal. Place about half a cup of oatmeal in a bowl, and then pour 1/4th cup of water and 1/4th cup of milk into it. Add a dash of cinnamon, stir the mixture, and then place your bowl in the microwave for one minute. If you have dried fruit, fresh fruit and/or nuts, you can add them to your oatmeal after taking the bowl out of the microwave.

Lunch

A quick and easy lunch idea is to make a vegetarian sandwich. All you need is two slices of any type of bread, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese. If you have mustard and/or mayonnaise, spread them on one side of the bread. On a chopping board, slice the tomatoes, onions and cheese. Assemble your sandwich by placing the lettuce, vegetables and cheese on the bread. Sprinkle a little bit of salt, and you’re good to go!

Dinner

My roommate recently made a delicious, and simple, meal for dinner without leaving her room: vegetables and rice. Although she already had precooked rice that just needed to be microwaved, she cooked her grilled vegetables and potatoes in the microwave.

For the vegetables, you’ll need pre-grilled vegetables from a grocery store (or vegetables you grilled at some other time). Warm the vegetables up in the microwave. Then, take two potatoes and chop them up into a microwavable bowl. Add a pinch of salt and pepper to the potatoes, and then drizzle a tablespoon of olive oil on top. Cling wrap the bowl of potatoes and microwave for five to ten minutes, or until the potatoes are fully cooked.

Snack time

For a late-night, healthy snack, all you’ll need is a banana, milk, cinnamon and brown sugar. Slice the banana into a bowl. Then, add half a teaspoon of cinnamon and a tablespoon of sugar to the bowl. Pour a cup of milk into the bowl and gently stir everything together. This is a great alternative to a basic bowl of cereal.

Contact Avanti Mehrotra at [email protected].