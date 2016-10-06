Fall festivities in the Bay Area

As we transition from the heat of summer to the frosty night air of autumn, fall festivities are beginning to pop up around the Bay Area. That means pumpkin patches, apple cider and haunted houses are now in every neighborhood. While papers and exams may currently be bombarding your life, here are some events going on throughout October to get you feeling the spirit of Halloween.

Clancy’s Pumpkin Patch

If you love the traditional family fun of picking out pumpkins while petting farm animals, check out Clancy’s Pumpkin Patch in San Francisco. While it may be in the city, once there, you’ll be transported to a picturesque pumpkin paradise. Here they have a plethora of pumpkins to choose from, whether it be for carving, baking or the perfect fall selfie. If you want to make a day out of it, bring a blanket and set up a picnic to escape the mayhem of school.

Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival

This fall festival is a must when celebrating October in the Bay Area. Conveniently just a car ride away, the festival will be held on Oct. 15-16. It will include everything that you could wish for during autumn: pumpkins (some weighing up to 2,000 pounds!), live music, costume contests, goods from local artists, haunted houses, pie eating contests and more. Plus, you’ll be able to fill your soul with every pumpkin-flavored food possible. Pumpkin martini, anyone?

Ray of Light Theatre

Besides pumpkin fever, you can’t forget about all the fantastic musicals and movies that go along with Halloween. The Ray of Light Theatre is bringing some cult classics to life on its stage in San Francisco. First, you’ll be sure to find yourself singing along to the cannibalistic plant in their rendition of “Little Shop of Horrors.” And of course, you can’t have Halloween without the Time Warp. This means that you have to make sure to see the favorite science fiction double feature, “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Bonus points if you dress up as your favorite character!

Día de los Muertos Exhibit

Of course, the Day of the Dead cannot be forgotten. The SOMArts Museum in San Francisco highlights the theme of “A Promise Not to Forget,” which commemorates those who were lost through violence. The exhibit allows guests to think about our current society’s violence and the possibility of life without such tragedies. Along with meaningful art pieces, you may also enjoy live music and speakers.

Fear Overload Scream Park

If the approach of Halloween leaves you screaming in excitement, this haunted house host will not leave you disappointed. An easy BART ride away, this park has two different haunted houses: The Grimm Fairytale Killer and Insantarium. This gives you the option to choose from either a deranged fairytale serial killer or an asylum for the criminally insane (they both sound so fun!). Plus, if you go on a Friday or Saturday, your childhood fears are likely to join you in line, thanks to the live entertainment the park provides.

Whether you venture to the fall festival or the house of horrors, you’re guaranteed to make memories that will last.

