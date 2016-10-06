How to reorganize your life

You promised yourself that this year would be different. You were going to be organized. It started off well. Your backpack was not yet ridden with wrappers and old sandwiches, your meals were of Masterchef quality and you still had time to dress like a normal human being.

But now, here you are halfway through the semester. You’re waking up frazzled and scrambling to locate your notebook that’s been M.I.A. since last Monday. Is this how it has to be every year? We at the Clog believe there’s still time for you to pull yourself together and reorganize. By following these simple steps, you’ll be right back on track.

Start by tackling your mess. With this, you’ll want to begin small by clearing out your backpack. Pull everything out and create piles for trash, to keep and to file (for any loose notes or papers). This is a great opportunity to dump out all the clutter that has been giving you anxiety every time you look into the abyss of your bag.

Once you feel confident with your organizing skills, turn your attention to your room. While this may seem daunting if you’re a creature who loves clutter, just think of it as a larger version of your backpack (yes, I just compared your home to a schoolbag). The best strategy to start is by working with one section at a time, branching from the door and eventually making your way across the room. Apply the same pile strategy as used before if you found that effective. Also, make sure to pair this cleaning with some uplifting music to boost your morale.

Now that you’ve organized your living environment, it’s time to move onto your notes. Looking back at them, your first few pages appear to be written by a calligraphist. Turn about twenty pages over and your handwriting has now transformed into illegible abstract art.

Bear with me, as fixing this problem is time consuming. The only solution is to rewrite some or all of your notes. Don’t be afraid though, there are so many opportunities! You can go buy that sturdy notebook you’ve been eyeing and fill it with color-coded charts and diagrams. This is also a task that can be done to procrastinate on other homework (at least do something productive, right?) or while binge-watching your latest Netflix obsession. Plus, rewriting your notes will help you review concepts for any upcoming exams or quizzes.

Already, you feel renewed from all this organizing. But if you’re worried that you’ll revert to your old habits, this next step is for you. The best way to prevent going back to a sloppy semester is by utilizing a planner. This planner will become your best friend. It will allow you to organize all your upcoming events and never again will you forget about another quiz. This is also a great place to reflect on the week by listing positive things that happened. Plus, now when your friends ask you to go to lunch, you can actually respond with, “Let me see if I can pencil you in.”

Now that you have the starter guide to getting reorganized, nothing can stop you. As Shia LaBeouf would say, “JUST DO IT!”

