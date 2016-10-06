To Berkeley and beyond

Multiple books open, papers scattered all over my desk, two floors underground removed from sunlight and fresh air. I consistently get lost in my studies within UC Berkeley’s dungeon, or what most call Main Stacks. On top of my coursework, I also just received the official voter information guide in the mail for Election Day.

When will I have the time to read through the 200 pages of voter information? Why do I always put things off? And why is Election Day during midterm season? Oh that’s right, a world exists outside of my procrastinating college life.

Time and time again, I’ve witnessed myself become deeply submerged in coursework and extracurricular activities, sometimes to the point where I tune out everything besides the tasks I have to complete for the day.

It’s easy at UC Berkeley to fall into an illusion that the world starts and ends within the confines of academia. I am guilty of falling into that illusion. Semester after semester, I pile on my workload to the point where I become detached from “real world” issues — the very issues of economic inequalities, social injustices and political disenfranchisement that urged me to pursue a higher education and become politically active.

With roughly 30 days till the election, it became clear that I do not have the time to fall into the illusion that coursework is all that matters. I should be reading and researching — yes, for class, but also on the nominees and propositions that will be on the ballot come Nov. 8.

From briefly skimming the information guide, it doesn’t seem like it is going to be a leisurely read. More than 200 pages of factual information on propositions that will be on the ballot. When I realized the amount of information I had to cover, I decided to focus on the statewide and federal measures instead of the municipal elections, because come graduation this December I will no longer be living in Berkeley.

Still, I was surprised that most of the information I came across was new to me.

After all, it’s not that I don’t keep up with current events and read the news daily. I avidly do. Each morning with a cup of coffee I listen to Democracy Now’s daily podcast while I shuffle through the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and (of course) The Daily Californian.

After my morning reads, I typically find myself in one of two possible moods: deeply inspired, ready and eager to take on the world or utterly discouraged and longing to crawl back into bed. The feeling of inspiration or being upset typically establishes my tone for the day — well, until I check my daily planner. Then my tone becomes one that is neutral, like an automated assembly line, as I work through the tasks I’ve previously jotted down.

Worried about my performance in the classroom, I get caught up in theories and models, which distracts from me what really matters — the world beyond Sather Gate. When I received the official voter information guide in the mail I vowed to take the time to educate myself on the initiatives that will be on the ballot — an ambitious task with midterms.

To my surprise, the voter information guide doesn’t include any information on municipal level nominees and propositions. As I scrolled through Berkeley’s city website I came across a lengthy list of what will be on the local ballot, which was a bit overwhelming.

Eight different candidates for mayor. Four City Council seats, for which 12 candidates are running. Six candidates for the Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board. That’s a lot — too much to properly inform myself with roughly 30 days remaining till the vote. How does any full-time student or employee have enough time and energy to do so?

As I dove deeper into my research on Berkeley’s local ballot information by reading the individual profiles of each candidate, I realized that I will be moving a month after I cast my votes. It seems odd to vote for representatives that won’t be representing me. Coming to that conclusion, I was conflicted on how I should cast my local votes. After all, most students like myself are just temporary citizens within their college towns. So it seems a bit odd that students would cast votes as a temporary citizens for propositions and nominees that will have permanent effects on the community we are temporarily a part of.

With most of my days and nights being spent in the library, rather than being engaged in the local community, I realized that I am not in a position to fully understand the needs of the local community. Coming to that realization, I decided to spend my time researching statewide and federal nominees and propositions, as well as start my job search. After all, graduation will be here sooner than I expect and my parents’ couch doesn’t seem like an exciting place to start post-graduation life.

With the fear of the unknown ahead around politics and planning of post-graduation life, it’s safe to say that I won’t be falling into the illusion that my coursework is all that matters.

Jay Chotirmal writes the Thursday column on media and societal discourse. Contact him at [email protected].