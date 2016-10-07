Berkeley Police Department seeks witnesses of Tuesday collision

Berkeley Police Department is seeking witnesses of a collision between a motorist and a bicyclist that occurred at the intersection of Allston Way and Sacramento Street on Tuesday.

At 1:35 pm., the motorist allegedly struck a bicyclist who was traveling westbound on Allston Way, a BPD alert stated. The bicyclist sustained serious injuries, and BPD transported him to a local hospital where he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the alert.

According to the alert, alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the accident and the driver was cooperative with police.

BPD is asking anybody who saw the collision to contact Sgt. Emily Murphy at 510-981-5982.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.