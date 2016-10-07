Cal men’s soccer settles for 2-2 draw against Oregon State

On paper, it seemed that the Cal men’s soccer team wouldn’t break much of a sweat in their bout against Oregon State on Thursday. But the Beavers didn’t follow a losing script, as they instead mounted an impressive challenge to hold the Bears to a 2-2 overtime draw.

Perhaps Cal’s sluggish start helped Oregon State avoid having to play long ball after long ball hoping for the best. But credit must be given to the Beavers’ collective efforts.

Oregon State head coach Steve Simmons made pivotal substitutions in the 23rd minute that helped his side retain their composure to avoid making any irrational plays that would gift the Bears a pocket of opportunity to capitalize on their substitutions. Normally, Cal head coach Kevin Grimes’ personnel changes turn the tide in his side’s favor. Against the resilient Beavers, however, his substitutions struggled to make an immediate impact.

Grimes’ men uncharacteristically failed to take a single shot on goal before the end of the halftime whistle. Oregon State’s offense, on the other hand, constantly troubled the Bears’ defense. The Beavers’ patience paid off in the 42nd minute, when Nathan Braaten found the back of the net to give his side a 1-0 lead.

With the score and crowd in their favor, the Beavers continued their offensive onslaught into the second half. But Cal’s defense responded well enough to neutralize the danger to buy more time for the offense to get into rhythm. The Bear defense’s contributions wouldn’t go ignored, as midfielder Jose Carrera-Garcia made a breakthrough in the 61st minute to put his side level, 1-1, off an assist by defender Nick Lima.

Moments later, Carrera-Garcia again displayed why he’s been crucial to Cal’s success in the midfield and offense this year. He capitalized on a pass from Aravind Sivakumar to give his team a 2-1 advantage.

Despite trailing, Oregon State refused to play with their backs against the wall. The Beavers kept surging forward, until Sam Tweeton scored an equalizer in the 76th minute to put his side back into the game and ultimately help the Beavers secure a 2-2 tie in overtime.

The outing is a positive result for Oregon State, considering that the odds were heavily against them. Under dire circumstances synonymous with a team struggling to put an end to a long losing streak, the tie would be acceptable for Grimes’ team.

The Bears, however, are not bottom feeders or vying to escape a rut this season. They are a team that has been showcasing offensive and defensive performances strong enough to contend for a victory against just about any opponent. Although Cal didn’t lose, its fixture against the Beavers should have ended in a victory.

But the game only raised questions about how they will recover, if at all, in time to face a difficult match against Washington this Sunday. One thing is certain: Grimes’ side can’t afford another slow start against a sharp Huskies team that will show no mercy in their quest to finish first in the Pac-12.

