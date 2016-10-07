Campus worthy of epic shame for ending disabilities program

I have been a part of campus life at Berkeley since 1970 as student, staff and now retiree. I do not recall ever having been as shocked and mortified as I was in learning that because of the inability to fund $209,000, we lost more than $300,000 in California state funds and left 60 disabled students in the lurch without some essential services — all this according to the San Francisco Chronicle and The Daily Californian. To make it look even worse, according to an article published Oct. 4 by the Daily Cal, UC Berkeley will be the ONLY one of 12 universities statewide who have responded to the requirement by eliminating the program. What embarrassing reading for our university!

O tempora, O mores.

How can this inhumane program cut be countenanced by campus administrators? I should think every high paid administrator would leap to voluntarily contribute part of his or her salary before announcing such a cruel and vicious blow to those least able to bear hardship. Or start a “GoFundMe” website, embarrassing as that would be to our proud school. Surely some of our elite, well-endowed sports programs could be stripped of some gilding off their lily to make sure that people in wheelchairs or with severe physical problems are not made to suffer.

I hope to read that this decision has been swiftly reversed and some means found to restore these services (with apologies for any delays) as quickly as possible. I don’t think I have ever been so completely disappointed in campus administration, and that is saying a lot. It is simply shameful.

David Kessler is a retired Bancroft Library staff member.

