Denise Starr of Cal women’s tennis gives strong showing at Riviera ITA All-American Women’s Championships

On Tuesday and Wednesday, senior Denise Starr of the Cal women’s tennis team participated in the Riviera ITA All-American Women’s Championships.

Because of an injury to fellow senior Maegan Manasse, Starr was the only Bear to travel to the tournament, which was held at the Riviera Tennis Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Last year, Manasse and Starr participated in the doubles tournament as the second seed and captured the title with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over North Carolina’s Hayley Carter and Whitney Kay.

In this year’s tournament, however, Starr, ranked 62nd nationally and only competed in the singles draw of the Championships. She opened qualifying play in the Round of 64 on Tuesday afternoon against sixth seed Andie Daniell of Alabama, who is ranked 33rd in the nation.

Starr got off to a slow start, and although she regained form at the end of the match, it was too late. She fell to Daniell with a score of 6-3, 7-5 and was relegated to the back draw of the tournament.

“She played a good match and had to play a really strong player today. The first match of any tournament can be tough, and Denise didn’t serve as well as she would have liked to,” said head coach Amanda Augustus.

In the back draw, Starr made some key adjustments and was able to rebound with a 6-4, 6-1 win in the Round of 32 over 74th-ranked Gabriela Porubin of Wichita State.

“In the first match, she came out stronger, and I wasn’t playing the game I wanted to. It took me a bit of time to realize what I needed to do, but it was too late,” Starr said. “After that match, I took a deep breath and tried to forget about it.”

Starr credits her win against Porubin to staying consistently aggressive and moving forward more often in order to finish points at the net, which is a strength of hers.

“She settled in and made a couple little adjustments, playing more aggressively and coming to the net more,” Augustus said.

In the Round of 16, which was held on Wednesday, Starr squared off against TCU’s Donika Bashota, who is ranked 57th in the nation. Confident from her win against Porubin the previous afternoon, she upset Bashota 6-4, 6-2. This was Starr’s final match of the tournament, as play in the back draw ended after the Round of 16.

“I felt good going into the match today. I needed to play solid and not give away too many points, and I served really well and stayed aggressive,” Starr said.

Starr’s two wins against highly ranked opponents give her more experience and confidence for matches to come, and Cal will need her if it wants to keep a high team ranking and advance deep into bigger tournaments.

“(Denise) continued in good form today. The win yesterday gave her confidence, and she played a great player today. She had some good national wins during this tournament,” Augustus said.

Starr will not be joining the rest of her teammates this weekend at the Saint Mary’s College Invitational, which is being held in Moraga, California.

Those playing in the tournament include junior Karla Popovic, senior Stephanie Lin, sophomores Maria Smith and Olivia Hauger and freshman Alexis Nelson. The Bears will compete in both the main draws for singles and doubles, looking to carry on without their top players, Starr and Manasse.

Popovic, ranked 90th, is coming off a strong showing at last weekend’s Cal Fall Nike Invitational, where she won the top singles Blue Flight. She took out Arizona State’s Kassidy Jump, ranked 87th, with a score of 6-1, 6-2.

The junior has consistently been rising in the rankings since she joined Cal and may prove herself to be yet another force with the Bears. She will be looking to continue her early season success this weekend.

The Saint Mary’s College Invitational will run from Friday to Sunday and will feature fierce competition from around the nation.