Gin and panic

I can’t eat those violet candies anymore.

In my truly hellish final semester of high school, my overpriced but kind therapist advised me to put together an emergency kit: origami paper and a small, compartmentalized box of strong-tasting candy.

I folded dozens of tiny, intricate roses, not because it made me happy, but because doing something with my hands snapped my brain out of my depressive spirals just far enough that I could make it to the end of AP Biology. In moments of pure despair, I was told, pop a salted licorice or a chalky violet lozenge and the taste will overwhelm your lizard brain.

The box I kept those candies in is empty now, but it still smells like violets and salt. I can’t eat those violet ones anymore — they flip a switch in my scent memory and taste like sadness. I also fold a lot less origami than I used to. Coping mechanisms come and go, but the ones I relied on in my senior year begin to sound familiar.

My therapist was ahead of the curve on the unstoppable juggernaut of a trend that is self-care, the star of a million Buzzfeed lists and vague advice from campus health services during finals week.

Like kale and podcasts, self-care is so in right now. It’s typically presented as a doctrine of supplementing your busy schedule with mild creativity, mild exercise and moderate indulgence to alleviate the anxiety of modern life. Psychology Today recommends journaling, yoga and taking yourself out to eat. It resembles the list given to me by a Tang Center therapist for “crisis management,” and more distantly the things my senior year therapist told me to do to break cycles of depressive thought.

As students, this advice is seductive. Is “adulting” hard? Did you have to call and make your own doctor’s appointment? Is Facebook bombarding you with unwanted reminders of human suffering? Step back and engage in some self-care!

This model encourages neurotypical people to conceive of a feedback loop where unpleasant stimuli are understood as something to be compensated for by pleasant stimuli, instead of being an inescapable feature of being alive on this planet. And it enables neuroatypical people like me to justify our tendencies for escapism and stasis.

I see these tactics helping other people, but I’ve been clinically anxious for one year and clinically depressed for three. All the hobbies, long walks and hot baths in the world don’t fix that.

At the end of the day, I still have to wash the dishes and do my laundry and get to work on time and deal with schoolwork and bureaucracy and schedule therapy appointments and maintain social connections and cook dinner and get enough sleep to do it all again.

When I find myself engaging in activities that fall under the self-care umbrella, like eating half a jar of pickles in bed while watching eight straight episodes of “Bojack Horseman,” I’m usually doing so because I’m floundering for ways to distract myself from internal or external stressors. My shitty coping mechanisms for dealing with my shitty neurochemistry are being marketed to people dealing with normal levels of stress as some new mindful way to manage normal levels of dissatisfaction with their lives.

And when I get stressed or overworked and I feel the light dimming behind my eyes, I drink a lot of gin, blast music that reminds me of my ex and bother my roommates with my problems. I have no misconceptions about how unhealthy of a coping mechanism this is, and you won’t see me on a lifestyle blog selling it to you as the secret to being less miserable and tired.

If you’re not getting better, you’re just delaying getting worse. Relax all you want, but don’t act like you’re eating potato chips and watching “Adventure Time” for your mental health.

Fuck self-care. Shut the fuck up, do the thing you hate and complain about it once it’s done. If I was a proper practitioner of self-care as I understand it, I’d be eating ice cream and watching “The Boondock Saints” instead of working on my midterm essays.

Print out Maslow’s hierarchy of needs and keep it on your fridge. Before you try to feed your soul, make sure you’ve eaten something and taken your meds and paid your bills. Stop jumping up the pyramid trying to self-actualize. There’s flies in your kitchen, man, quit taking it easy and take the fucking trash out.

Your damage doesn’t negate your responsibilities, so trim your responsibilities to your level of damage. If you’re a trainwreck like me, don’t try to take 17 units a semester, work a 12-hour week, write a weekly column and still refuse to find a psychiatrist all at the same time. Drop a class. Take some time off work. Stop trying for self-care and give self-preservation a shot.

Stop putting band-aids on your bullet wounds. We live in harsh, demanding times, and all the yoga and pet hugs in the world won’t change that.

Neil Lawrence writes the Friday column deconstructing gender and sexuality. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @tronsgender.