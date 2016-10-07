Leaf me alone

Every couple of weeks, I find myself in a great crisis of health that sends me running to the nearest Whole Foods where I order, against all principles of my customary diet, a salad.

After some deep breathing to help cope with the fact that I just spent a whopping $11 on a plate of assorted leaves and roots, I begin my ascent into the superior world of health. This is the world of Instagram’s most beloved “fitspirations,” of the Birkenstocked hippie next door, of the guy who jogs by my apartment every morning sporting his sub-10 percent body fat. This, I tell myself, is my new life.

And for the first few moments after receiving my cold, raw plate of salad it feels quite good, almost transformative — like I’m being baptized in a sea of kale and kombucha. I am healthy, radiating like Mother Nature herself. I’ll go to the gym later today, and tomorrow morning, I’ll start juicing. But this moment is followed rapidly by a descent.

How do I go about eating the oversized leaves of lettuce that were so carelessly tossed into the mix? And how do I pick out all of the spindly little onions when they have already diffused evenly about my plate?

These challenges taunt me as I begin to realize anew that salad eating is not for the faint of heart. It is a grueling, complicated venture that provides only a single fork as a weapon.

And then, there’s the salad fatigue. After multiple minutes spent crunching and chewing away, my teeth start to become tired. The high of my newly found health begins to wear off with each passing bite, and suddenly I can taste the vegetables with a blunt clarity that reveals their earthy aftertaste, which I can describe only as essence of dirt. And the more I chew, the weaker I become, until I put down my fork and forfeit my efforts completely. I return home with the remnants of my only partially slaughtered salad — the very key that would’ve opened the door to an elite world of health — to find solace in the pint of ice cream that seems to miraculously reappear in my freezer after each of my weekly shopping trips.

The ice cream pulls me away to a different world — one of sweet, creamy goodness, but also of heart disease and early onset American obesity. With each glorious spoonful I feel the rush of sugar pumping through my veins, my cells becoming more and more desensitized to the enormous spike of insulin that follows. The inevitable doom of Type 2 diabetes awaits.

Sometimes the ice cream guilt affects me so deeply that I return to its enemy, the righteous salad stewing in my fridge, and give it another go. After all, my health is at stake.

But a couple bites in, the fatigue consumes me even quicker than the first time. I must take a moment to pause and reflect on my efforts.

What actual benefit does the salad provide? Vitamins and minerals, I suppose, but isn’t that what multivitamins are for (not that I take those either)? Perhaps the only real reason for my entire crisis of health isn’t my body’s aching need for nourishment, but rather the mysteriously unquestioned belief that a healthy lifestyle actually makes people happier.

It’s clear that the images of pretty white women laughing, eating their salads have had a profound influence on me. Suddenly, I too want to be a pretty white woman laughing at my salad.

And beyond the influences of commercials and media, salad culture as a whole seems to be evolving and expanding. No longer is the salad a meal for only the aesthetic vegan who worships non-GMO Jesus but also for the growing number of people who want to represent the epitome of health.

So then it’s more than whether or not I want to be a salad eater, but whether or not I want to be a conventionally healthy human being. But if this perceived health means salad eating, is that even the sort of life I want for myself? Sure, I’ll be “healthy,” but at what cost?

Then the salad eaters interject, with their low blood sugar and flat bellies, preaching that salads really do make them happy because it admits them into the superior world of health. And it really does seem like a happy place, even if it is partially based on the delusion that health must yield happiness.

So I stare hopelessly at my salad, thinking all of this out — whether I want to live my days obese and diabetic but happy, or thin and healthy but possibly delusional. Each labored bite of my meal is now loaded with implications for my future.

But then I remember: I am young and my metabolism will never run as quickly as it does in this moment. So for now, I can postpone ice cream guilt, ignore my body’s supposed need for nutritious vegetables and let my crisis of health be overshadowed by the shield of a youthful identity.

Perhaps in another few weeks, when I inevitably decide to face my health again, it’ll stick. And maybe one day, somewhere in the infinite tomorrows that my youth entails, I will finish my salad. But until I lose my sense of youth completely, I will probably just put it off until the next bout.

