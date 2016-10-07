Quiz: why are you sick?

Goodbye first half of the semester, hello germs. Now that it’s week eight, it seems as though everywhere you turn, someone’s coughing so hard that they end up hocking up a loogie or blowing their nose so vigorously that it seems like they’re rehearsing a complex trumpet solo. The air is getting colder, stress is mounting and to you, everyone is basically a walking, talking virus. You’ve tried to avoid the ever-present doom of contracting the plague, but it may be too late. If this happens to be the case, take this quiz to find out just what’s really making you sick.

Which Oski represents the stage of sickness you are currently in? What’s your go-to common cold remedy? Take a 32 degree Fahrenheit shower. I can always depend on it to bring my 110 degree fever down to at least a bearable 105. Chug some honey — straight outta the bear-shaped bottle — to soothe my sore throat. I usually like to wait my sickness out and see where it takes me. Remedies are for schmucks. Eat the eucalyptus leaves that I plucked off of some trees on campus. Those count as herbs, right? Favorite flavor of cough drops? Original, like me Watermelon Wild cherry I don’t believe in cough drops What did you forget to do yesterday? Eat a balanced and healthy breakfast My readings Take a chill pill Sleep What’s on your mind? Who’s gonna replace Dirks??! Oski — always and forever. Which library I’m gonna hit up next When (and if) I’ll ever sleep again You forgot a jacket. Again. The weather’s indecisiveness and lack of reliability has got you seriously confused — and sick. It may look like it’s 80 degrees outside, but in reality, it’s more like sub-50 degrees and raining. Curse you, Berkeley weather. Whoa, hit the brakes, fam. You’ve been studying for midterms a little too hard this past week and need to cool it a little and hit the hay. Quit pulling all-nighters in Main Stacks and get in yo’ bed. You’re really stressed out. But we get it, because you go to the No. 1 public university in the world. Being a UC Berkeley student can be tough, so don’t forget to breathe and go pet some puppies on Sproul Plaza every once in a while. You’ve been partay-ing a little too hard these past few weekends — and now it looks like you’ve caught some cooties. Game days are fun and all, but you should probably stop sippin’ on that drank and maybe try sipping on some cough syrup instead.

