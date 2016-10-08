Ground-bound Bear Raid loses to Oregon State in overtime, 47-44

With just about everyone expecting the Cal football team to beat a lackluster Oregon State squad Saturday, the Bears disappointed despite a late comeback that led the game into overtime. The Beavers won, 47-44, on the back of an amazing effort from their run game, as they picked up 474 yards on the ground, including a game-winning rushing touchdown from Darell Garretson.

Oregon State running back Ryan Nall had a breakout performance, tallying 221 yards on 14 carries and notching three touchdowns before leaving the game due to injury.

Cal also excelled at running the ball, but the Bear Raid was lackluster for much of Saturday’s game. Cal quarterback Davis Webb threw for only 113 yards and completed 23 of his 44 passes. Chad Hansen, who’s been one of the nation’s most prolific receivers this year was only able to chip in four receptions and 16 yards, though he did pick up a crucial pass interference call before leaving the game with a leg injury.

Full recap to follow.

