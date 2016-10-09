Man robbed at gunpoint in front of Cory Hall late Saturday night

Berkeley police are searching for multiple suspects following a robbery at gunpoint Saturday night outside of Cory Hall, according to a campus crime alert released Sunday morning.

At about 11:30 p.m., according to the alert, the male victim was on his laptop at the bus stop in front of Cory Hall when one suspect — described as a black male in his 20’s — allegedly sat down next to him and revealed a semi-automatic handgun, demanding the laptop.

After the victim complied, the suspect allegedly fled across the street to a waiting white sedan, driven by a second suspect, also unidentified, the alert stated. The suspects drove from the scene north on LeRoy Avenue, according to the alert.

The alert further described the first suspect as 5’10’’ tall with a thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.

The victim, whose affiliation with UC Berkeley is unknown, was not injured in the encounter, according to the alert.

Campus police and the Berkeley Police Department were unsuccessful in a subsequent joint search of the scene. The alert urged anyone with information about the crime to contact BPD’s 24-hour line at (510) 981-5900.



Check back for updates.

Alexander Barreira is the university news editor. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @abarreira_dc.