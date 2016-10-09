Storify: Live updates on and community reactions to Sunday’s presidential debate

U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump face off Sunday evening for their second debate after a tumultuous week in elections news.

On Friday, The Washington Post published a recording of Trump speaking about women in a vulgar sexual manner that has since prompted several Republican leaders to withdraw their support from Trump. Also on Friday, WikiLeaks dumped a slew of emails apparently hacked from Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta. The emails reveal details of the inner workings of her campaign and her views on trade, which some deem problematic.

The Daily Californian will provide updates and aggregate community reactions on Twitter to the debate as it streams.

