BPD responds to armed robbery in South Berkeley on Sunday morning

An armed robbery in South Berkeley early Sunday morning marks the latest reported robbery in a string of crimes that occurred over the weekend.

Berkeley Police Department responded to an armed robbery that occurred at 12:53 a.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and Derby Street, according to a UCPD crime alert.

Two suspects allegedly approached the victim — who has unknown campus affiliation — displaying a gun and demanding the victim’s property, according to the alert. The victim complied and the suspects fled northbound on College Avenue, the alert stated.

The victim was not injured during the incident, the alert stated, and UCPD and BPD were unable to locate the suspects in the area. The alert described the suspects only as Black male adults, with one suspect carrying a handgun.

Later Sunday morning, another victim was also robbed in a separate incident about 3:10 a.m. near 2607 Ellsworth St., according to UCPD alert. One suspect had allegedly motioned that he had a gun in his waistband before stealing the victim’s cell phone, the alert stated.

On Saturday night, a victim on his laptop at the bus stop in front of Cory Hall was robbed at gunpoint, a UCPD alert stated.

BPD asks those with information about the incident to call their 24-hour line at 510-981-5900.

