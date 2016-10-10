Cal men’s soccer cannot get road wins against Oregon State, No. 16 Washington

An overtime draw against Oregon State left the Cal men’s soccer team (4-4-2) hurting for a road win versus No. 16 Washington (8-4) on Sunday. The Bears, however, failed to leave Seattle at ease. Their empty gazes after the match showed they were wondering what’s to blame for their recent string of underwhelming results.

Cal head coach Kevin Grimes’ men would’ve been wrong to think they were going to easily make the strong Huskies roll over in defeat. But they can’t be ridiculed for hoping that a pivotal counter attack or defensive lapse would have gone their way. Seeing the final score read 2-1 in Washington’s favor helped the Bears understand that wishful thinking can only go so far.

Despite the criticism that comes to mind by taking a quick glance at the final score, there are enough positive takeaways for Cal and its supporters to avoid fearing the worst. They can take solace knowing that the Huskies’ first goal was the result of a mixture of individual brilliance and uncharacteristically shoddy defending. The Bears failed to disorient Washington’s Luke Hauswirth enough to prevent him from curling a shot from the 18 to the far corner, giving his side a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

Grimes’ men rarely concede goals like that. But his team deserves credit for not dwelling on the early goal. They pressed forward to ultimately equalize, 1-1, in the 57th minute off sophomore Spencer Held’s calm finish. Held’s goal serves as a prime example of the tenacity and focus that Cal has shown this season when the team has found itself trailing or struggling to score.

The Bears’ persistence, however, could only take them so far. A little bit of bad luck in their defensive third allowed the Huskies to secure the game winner, 2-1, less than a minute after Cal tied the affair. A long ball from Washington’s Handwalla Bwana took a deflection off a Bear defender, allowing Quentin Pearson to swoop in from the right flank and slot the ball into the far left corner.

“Those were good goals that they scored,” Grimes said. “We just gotta hope to take a big step and get pressure on the ball a little bit faster next time we see opponents in those scenarios.”

The loss puts a damper on Cal’s hopes of capitalizing on an edge of confidence this week when it hosts UCLA and San Diego State. But the Bears can rest a bit easy knowing they have the foundation to find the back of the net. Although Grimes’ side went a man down in the 57th minute, it was still able to deploy its offensive game plan against a sharp Washington side that could have forced the Bears to readjust their strategy and sit back looking for the counter attack.

“We felt like we played well enough to win the game,” Grimes said. “Even though we were a man down, we felt we were confident to score the tying goal and force overtime.”

Fortune just wasn’t on Cal’s side this time around. But as long as the Bears find a way to finish off their goal-scoring opportunities, they shouldn’t have much trouble getting rid of the sinking feeling that their season is going nowhere.

