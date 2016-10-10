Cal men’s swim dominates Pacific at home, 172-52

With Cal alumnus Seth Stubblefield’s wedding over the weekend, the Bears were missing its head coach Dave Durden and versatile superstar senior Ryan Murphy, along with several others, from the day’s action. But even with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity like a teammate tying the knot, the team still managed to extend its dual-meet winning streak to two — a small number compared to the one that was snapped against USC last winter.

Cal men’s swimming, led by associate head coach Yuri Suguiyama, kicked off its opening campaign with a dominating show against Pacific, 172-52. The win comes even without the first event of the meet, the 200-yard medley relay, being scored because of a malfunctioning timing system.

The 200-yard medley relay gave the Bears a taste of what life will be like next year without Murphy. Although it’s tough to replace a world and American record holder, Cal has all the tools for strong backstroke replacements. Sophomore Michael Thomas, for example, looked full of life in both the backstroke leadoff leg of the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard backstroke.

After Thomas’ start, the Bears rode with the waves to sweeping the top-three places in 10 of 13 events. The exceptions were the 50-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley — though the individual medley was a non-scoring exhibition event for Cal.

A freestyle-specializing trio of freshmen Bears — Michael Jensen, ‘Aukai Lileikis and Pawel Sendyk — had a great start to their four-year careers at Cal. Jensen added two individual wins, the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, and two nation-leading times to his early collegiate career. His early season times are incredibly promising.

Lileikis came second to Jensen in both events, but he has a fierce racing ability. After December’s Georgia Fall Invitational, Lileikis should have ample opportunity to prove he’s a valuable addition to the Bears’ squad. Sendyk — more of a sprint freestyle specialist than Lileikis — added second- and third-place finishes in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events. The trio should continue to be important pieces to Cal’s freestyle corps throughout the season.

Like Jensen, junior Justin Lynch added two more individual victories and nation-leading times. Lynch continued his successes in the sprint freestyle and butterfly events from last year by swimming a 19.95 in the 50-yard freestyle and 47.50 in the 100-yard butterfly.

Thomas and fellow sophomore Nick Norman are back and are looking stronger, more mature and more confident than last year. The duo will have a crucial role on this year’s team, starting the year correctly by adding to the Bears’ list of double-event winners.

Without Jacob Pebley, Cal lacks an elite backstroke specialist who can be reliable in dual-meets and championships behind Murphy. Thomas, who struggled all throughout his freshman year, has a chance to assume Pebley’s role, but freshmen Andy Song and Ethan Young can overtake Thomas if he isn’t careful.

Since Jeremy Bagshaw’s second-place finish in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the 2014 NCAA Championship, the Bears haven’t had a solid distance freestyle talent. Norman clocked dominating victories in the 500- and 1,000-yard freestyle. If he can maintain his early season rhythm, Norman could be adding plenty of points to his name.

Despite being the Bears’ first — and last — home meet of the fall season, Cal did everything right in its meet against Pacific. Even with all the new faces on the roster, the team managed to roar.

Christopher Zheng covers men’s swim. Contact him at [email protected].