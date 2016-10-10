Cal rugby starts title defense by dominating West Coast 7’s

The Bears started their Rugby 7s season on a high note at Oct. 8’s West Coast Collegiate 7s tournament. The day of action took place at Pennington Fields at Talley Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande, California, with Cal winning all four of its matches en route to a tourney final win against Saint Mary’s College.

The Bears continued their 7s play dominance, keeping their unbeaten streak alive, which has been brewing for almost two years. Cal hasn’t lost in this format since Oct. 11, 2014, against UCLA in the West Coast 7s final.

The day started off with Cal handily beating UC Santa Barbara, 55-0, in the first match of pool play, a collective effort with nine tries scored. The Bears squared off with Santa Clara in their second game, winning 36-5 behind three tries from freshman Sam Cusano, two from Anthony Salaber and one more by Zachary Tavenner.

Cal awaited its next opponent for the day’s semifinal matchup after its decisive win against Santa Clara. Ultimately, Cal played Arizona State, coming out victorious, 33-5, and was catalyzed by team leaders Russell Webb, Salaber and newcomer Cusano. The day then ended with an impressive 38-5 final win versus Saint Mary’s in the WCC7s final, where the Bears scored six tries.

Cal head coach Jack Clark seemed content with the team’s performance in the first wave of 7s play

“Mostly good,” Clark said. “All and all, (the) best players played well.”

Webb was crowned the tournament’s MVP, tallying five tries and 10 conversions. His presence and experience proved highly influential in Cal’s tournament dominance, as the team posted 162 points and only gave up 15.

Though Webb still proved to be one of the top talents on Cal’s roster, all 17 players that made the trip played their part in the successful weekend. Some new faces on the Bears roster even rose to the occasion.

Cusano was one of those new players, who made his name known at the WCC7s. He made his mark in the second game of pool play versus Santa Clara, impressively posting a hat trick. In addition, Cusano scored four tries overall in the course of the tournament, a fine start for an emerging talent.

The day clearly went well for Cal, yet Coach Clark acknowledged that there is still work to be done going forward.

“Build a list of things this team can work on,” Clark said. “Not any one aspect of play. Just getting ready to play.”

Many experienced and seasoned players are still in the fold, but many new athletes are on the roster.

During this tournament, seven players made their first appearance in college level 7s. Cusano, Ken Kurihara, Keanu Andrade and Christian Dyer — who are all first-year players — contributed. Additionally, second-year athletes Nic Mirhashem, Elliot Webb and Ben Casey got the nod to participate as well.

Webb delivered, yet even he expressed the importance of these early season games.

“(The WCC7s were a) good experience to see where I’m at personally and the team,” Webb said.

The Bears can now build off this success as they head into future play, where these early season experiences will prove crucial for the collective roster moving forward.

Cal has a few short weeks to prepare for the next wave of 7s play. On Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, the West Coast Collegiate 7s makes its way to Treasure Island for a two-day bout. It will be intriguing to watch this Bears rugby 7s team moving forward.

“One to 17 knows what it means to play for Cal and put on that blue and gold jersey,” Webb said.

