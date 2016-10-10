Robbery by simulated firearm occurs early Sunday morning

A male victim, with unknown campus affiliation, was robbed by simulated firearm Sunday morning near 2607 Ellsworth Street, according to a UCPD crime alert.

At around 3:10 a.m., the victim was approached by three or four suspects while he was talking on his cellphone, the alert said. The victim attempted to flee from the suspects, according to the UCPD alert, but the suspects allegedly continued to pursue him.

One of the suspects allegedly demanded the victim give them his cellphone while simulating that he had a gun in his waistband, the alert said. After obtaining the victim’s cellphone, the suspects fled the scene on foot, according to the UCPD alert.

The victim did not sustain any injuries, the alert said, and UCPD and BPD have searched the area but have not located the suspects.

The UCPD alert described the suspects as black males in their early 20s with medium builds standing at 5 feet 8 to 10 inches tall and wearing dark clothing.

UCPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact BPD at (510) 981-5900.

Check back for updates.

Brenna Smith is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @bsmith_1853.