Stalking encounter reported at University Village on Saturday

UC police received a report of a stalking encounter near the University Village in Albany on Saturday afternoon, according to a campus crime alert released early Monday morning.

The alert said that the victim, a 17-year-old female, was walking with her 4-year-old sibling in the area of Jackson Street and Red Oak Avenue when she spotted a newer, black truck nearby. The victim recognized the driver from two previous alleged encounters, one of which was previously reported to the Albany Police Department, the alert stated.

The suspect was described in the alert as a Hispanic or Asian male in his 40’s of muscular build, sporting a brown shirt and short crew-cut hair. Upon recognizing the victim, he allegedly reacted with surprise and anger but continued to drive around the area, according to the alert.

A subsequent search from APD and UC police was unsuccessful. UCPD spokesperson Sgt. Sabrina Reich said that as part of UCPD’s investigative efforts they will reach out to Berkeley police and APD to locate further information. UCPD is asking that anyone with information call (510) 642-0472.

Alexander Barreira is the university news editor. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @abarreira_dc.