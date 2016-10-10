Win-ghazi!: how a Clinton presidency would impact UC Berkeley

We at the Clog recall a year ago when we joked about a Trump candidacy, but now it’s become a reality. The race is between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, who would’ve guessed? What’s even more insane is that according to national polls, both Clinton and Trump are within just a few points of each other. Although Clinton’s vice presidential pick Tim Kaine looks like a used car salesman, he seems to be slightly more popular than the stiff Mike Pence. It might be enough to give her a huge win … ghazi. Here’s what we imagine would happen with Clinton in power.

UC Berkeley will not be great again

Should Clinton win bigly, it will likely be more of the same. UC Berkeley will probably not be great again, whatever that actually means. The most rabid Trump supporters will wage flame wars for months after the election until they give up and decide that they’re not actually going to move to Canada.

Perhaps by that time they will also stop blaming the contemporary recession, 9/11, Pearl Harbor and the Great Panic of 1907 on President Barack Obama. Regardless, there will be people ticked off by the win, mostly because, God forbid, they can’t be blatant about their bigotry anymore. As a result, UC Berkeley will not be great again, according to the Trump definition. Remember, we don’t know what making something great again really means, anyway.

Bernie-or-bust people will be crucified on Sproul

The Bernie folks will truly feel the burn when they’re BBQ’ed at the stake for their treachery. Following the Democratic National Convention, it was clear that Senator Bernie Sanders would not be the party’s nominee. The Berners cried in dejection and felt cornered into voting for someone they viewed as a cog in the Washington machine.

Some turned to Clinton, some even turned to Trump but many will likely sit home or write Sanders in. Clinton may not remember who she leaked private information to or who gave her money, but she will remember who voted for her. So watch out Berners, you’ll unfortunately be the stars of the show on Sproul should Clinton come out on top.

Bmail will experience a massive update

Deleting those embarrassing emails you sent a professor while at a frat party will become easier than ever before under Clinton. You won’t even have to take a cloth and wipe the server clean yourself. She’s got you covered.

Daily Donald Trump roasts at Pappy’s

The local bar has been gracious enough to host the tasty comedic roasts of several presidential contenders. You know that insulting the disaster that is Trump will be incredibly entertaining as an after-school special. Who knows, it’ll probably continue to be the national pastime that it has been this past year. You’ve never seen a thin person drink diet coke Donald J. Trump? We’ll show you by drinking diet coke while beating the socks off of your piñata effigy on the daily.

No free tuition

Sorry Berners, but President Clinton won’t deliver in this department. Sure, she may promise that she’ll help out, but it’s about as solid of a promise as someone clicking “maybe” to a Facebook invite. Clinton can be somewhat mercurial when it comes to her opinions on the issues. So much so that we believe that flip-flops next summer will be called “Clintons.” Thus, your days of free things won’t come, but look on the bright side, at least your annoying uncle might stop posting conspiracy theories about her health and the Clinton Foundation on Facebook.

No matter your feelings towards either candidate, make sure to get out there and vote. Make UC Berkeley better with the candidate you most feel will get the job done.

