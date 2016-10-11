Berkeley Police identify suspect in connection to multiple robberies

The Berkeley Police Department linked the arrested suspect of an Oct. 6 South Berkeley carjacking to an earlier North Berkeley robbery that occurred the same.

The suspect, 18-year-old Charles Anderson, allegedly robbed a female victim near the intersection of Arch Street and Hilgard Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., according to a UCPD alert sent Tuesday.

Anderson allegedly approached the victim from behind and grabbed her backpack, displaying a gun and demanding her property, the alert stated. The victim, with unknown campus affiliation, was not injured during the incident. UCPD and BPD were initially unsuccessful in locating Anderson, the alert stated.

Later in the evening, however, Anderson allegedly committed a second robbery, the alert stated. Anderson was arrested along with 23-year-old Terrence Holyfield in connection to an alleged carjacking in South Berkeley, according to a previously released BPD alert. BPD later linked Anderson to the previous robbery that night, according to UCPD alert.

The gun recovered from the carjacking incident was a replica firearm, according to BPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

Those with information about the Oct. 6 robberies are asked to call BPD’s 24-hour line at 510-981-5900.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ayoonhendricks.