Carjacking in South Berkeley ends in 2 arrests

An alleged carjacking late at night Sept. 6 ended with the Berkeley Police Department arresting two of three suspects, according to a BPD crime alert.

Three men, one allegedly armed with a handgun, approached the victim as she exited her parked car on the 2100 block of Prince Street, the alert said. The men reportedly told her to get back in her car and the victim dropped her purse, cell phone and car keys and ran from the scene, according to the alert.

After the victim reported the robbery, a BPD patrol officer first spotted the victim’s vehicle with two occupants in the south campus area and began to pursue it. The pursuit ended at Halcyon Court and Prince Street when the two occupants of the vehicle ran, according to the alert.

The two suspects were detained and arrested after the BPD pursuit. The third suspect, who remains at large, was tracked by police to the Ashby BART station, where some of the victim’s property was recovered.

Police recovered a replica firearm from the vehicle and shared a photo of it in their crime alert.

“We shared the picture to show how realistic replica firearms can look these days,” said BPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel

The two arrested suspects — Oakland residents Terrence Holyfield, 23, and Charles Anderson, 18 — face charges including robbery, carjacking and felony evading, the alert stated. Holyfield faces an additional charge for violating the terms of his parole.

