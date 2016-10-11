Marginalized communities need greater visibility

Organizations that exist to welcome and provide a home for marginalized groups can positively affect members of their communities only if those members can find them and feel appreciated in their spaces. But the Queer Alliance and Resource Center, as well as the bridges Multicultural Center — organizations that serve queer students and students of color, respectively — are hidden in the Eshleman basement. Given the importance of these organizations, their leaders’ demands for relocation merit recognition.

Dean of Students Joseph Greenwell is in the process of setting up a meeting with these students and finding a time to tour the Eshleman basement.

Last year, the two organizations were temporarily relocated from their previous locations in the upper floors of Eshleman during construction. Instead of returning to their old spots once construction ended, they were stuffed into the basement, where members have claimed the environment is not conducive to productive work.

Given the disparities among available spaces for campus groups in Eshleman, equitable allocation is impossible. The very fact that some offices are more visible, or have more space, sets up a clear hierarchy and a system of winners and losers. If this discrepancy cannot be remedied, then at the very least, QARC and bridges — and similar organizations that assist underserved communities on campus — need to be among the winners.

Both of these organizations are completely student run, which sets them apart from other groups that rely on administrators and faculty members. Nothing can replace the power of a relatable and welcoming community of peers and colleagues. Students who gather to create safety in what’s often described as a hostile campus climate deserve spaces where they can combat this climate.

But students need to find these spaces before they can utilize their services. Many students first come into contact with their long-lasting communities on campus by accident, finding a room while looking for something else or seeing a sign on campus. Hiding these important organizations beneath the surface means that fewer students who might benefit from their services will be exposed to their existence. Hiding these organizations means that groups who aim to promote visibility remain invisible.

When students of color and queer students already face an admittedly hostile campus climate, ensuring easy access to a safe space for these students is imperative. And if their requests aren’t heeded and the organizations stay in the basement, their complaints about the cleanliness of the space need to be addressed swiftly.

Space allocation in Eshleman is complicated, particularly because the fourth and fifth floors are reserved for those with key-card access. This contributes to the complicated politics that come with assigning temporary and permanent spaces in the building. But when those politics mean students of color suffer, something has to change.

Editorials represent the majority opinion of the Senior Editorial Board as written by the opinion editor.