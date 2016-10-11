How to pass time when you’re stuck in an elevator

First, it’s the flickering lights. Next, a sudden jolt. Maybe you’ll even get a sudden, ominous premonition. No matter what, when these things happen, you just know with a sinking heart that something’s seriously wrong. Getting stuck in an elevator is never fun, but when it happens, there’s nothing to do but to tough it out. Who knows how long you’ll be stuck. Ten minutes? Half an hour? Two hours? The entire night? Let’s hope this never happens. But in case it does, we at the Clog are offering you some tried and true suggestions to pass the time while you’re stuck in an elevator.

Use the alarm button to practice your Morse code skills When in distress, it never hurts to hone in on the Morse code skills you probably picked up from all those adventure novels you read as a child. Put them to good use when the opportunity arises. More often than not, this will be your one and only chance to use the elevator alarm to communicate with the other buildings within your residence hall, whether it be Unit 1 or Foothill. The alarm button in the elevator makes for a surprisingly wonderful auditory Morse code device. Play loud music to drown out your anxieties When stuck in an elevator, you’re bound to get anxious. So, play the loudest, rowdiest song on your phone to cover up all those scary, worrying thoughts. On a second (possibly more selfish) note, the louder you are, the less chance there’ll be of people forgetting you’re stuck in the elevator. Especially since that Unit 2 downstairs lounge can get pretty loud sometimes. Take a nap Chances are, you really need one. Especially after all those notoriously difficult linear algebra midterms. By the time you get out of the elevator, you’ll feel refreshed enough to tackle those next hundred chemistry problems!

Watch a tragic movie on your phone The more tragic the movie, the better. This way, you’ll be so caught up in the misfortunes of the characters in the movie that you’ll forget your own elevator tragedy. Or maybe you’ll even thank the heavens that you’re only stuck in an elevator in Unit 1, instead of trying to hunt down the murderer of your beloved father. Not only is it a great way to distract yourself, it also offers an opportunity to develop your sympathizing skills and build character.

Alternatively, watch a funny movie

If you just aren’t the type to stomach a tragedy, or if a tragedy will push you deeper down into the depths of sadness, then try a comedy. Hopefully, it’ll be so funny that you’ll be too busy laughing to think about your current non-funny predicament.

Attempt to push open the elevator doors

It’s a surprisingly effective way to vent your frustration (though the success rate of actually getting the doors open is quite dismal). If you do succeed in breaking open the doors, not only will you be freed from the confines of the elevator, you may even get a new elevator in your residence hall.