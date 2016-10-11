How to pass time when you’re stuck in an elevator

Use the alarm button to practice your Morse code skills
When in distress, it never hurts to hone in on the Morse code skills you probably picked up from all those adventure novels you read as a child. Put them to good use when the opportunity arises. More often than not, this will be your one and only chance to use the elevator alarm to communicate with the other buildings within your residence hall, whether it be Unit 1 or Foothill. The alarm button in the elevator makes for a surprisingly wonderful auditory Morse code device.
Play loud music to drown out your anxieties
When stuck in an elevator, you’re bound to get anxious. So, play the loudest, rowdiest song on your phone to cover up all those scary, worrying thoughts. On a second (possibly more selfish) note, the louder you are, the less chance there’ll be of people forgetting you’re stuck in the elevator. Especially since that Unit 2 downstairs lounge can get pretty loud sometimes.
Take a nap
Chances are, you really need one. Especially after all those notoriously difficult linear algebra midterms. By the time you get out of the elevator, you’ll feel refreshed enough to tackle those next hundred chemistry problems!
Watch a tragic movie on your phone
The more tragic the movie, the better. This way, you’ll be so caught up in the misfortunes of the characters in the movie that you’ll forget your own elevator tragedy. Or maybe you’ll even thank the heavens that you’re only stuck in an elevator in Unit 1, instead of trying to hunt down the murderer of your beloved father. Not only is it a great way to distract yourself, it also offers an opportunity to develop your sympathizing skills and build character.
Imagine worse scenarios
Hey, simply getting stuck in an elevator is much better than getting stuck in an elevator during a fire alarm, right? Because you skipped the fire drills that your RA led near the beginning of the year, you’re totally unprepared for a fire situation of any sort.
And now, for a final piece of advice: try to avoid the Unit 1 Freeborn elevator whenever possible; it’s been known to act up. You’re welcome.
Contact Judy Shan at [email protected].
Read our full comment policy