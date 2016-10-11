Progressive students should support Jesse Arreguin

Students face a clear choice in the race for Berkeley mayor this November. City Councilmember Jesse Arreguín is the only candidate with a progressive, student-friendly vision and a record to back it up. That vision has earned him the endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders, the Sierra Club, the California Nurses Association, Democracy for America, the overwhelming majority of local labor unions, civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, East Bay Young Democrats, Cal Berkeley Democrats, the Progressive Student Association (formerly Students for Bernie Sanders), the Berkeley Progressive Alliance and many others.

As a student at UC Berkeley and a leader in the ASUC, Jesse was instrumental in creating student housing. He secured the funding needed for the construction of more residence halls creating thousands of new beds for students. Without his efforts, the rent students face would be even less affordable than they are now.

Arreguín’s work on behalf of students has continued past his graduation. He has consistently stood up for us since his election to Berkeley City Council in 2008, when he became the youngest person ever elected to that office. As a council member, Jesse has elevated student voices in local government through appointments to commissions and internships. He was also a strong supporter of an inclusive student City Council district, which was badly needed so that students would have a voice in electing a member of the City Council. Last year, when the Chicano Latino Alumni Association petitioned against the disparities in Latino representation in the student, faculty and administrative population at UC Berkeley, Jesse worked with them and the campus to address the issue. Recently, he has worked with Students United for Reproductive Justice to ensure the campus will provide medical abortion services at the Tang Center.

Jesse has also been a member of the ASUC Housing Commission working alongside students to address the housing affordability crisis. Through this and other roles, he has been one of the strongest, most effective advocates of affordable housing in Berkeley, both for students and the greater community. Unlike his main opponent in the mayoral race, who has voted repeatedly on the City Council against affordable housing, Jesse has helped to secure millions of dollars for hundreds of new affordable units throughout the city. He has also called on the university to increase the amount of affordable student housing, including within the Berkeley Student Cooperative, the largest provider of affordable housing in Berkeley.

For many students, a decent-paying job is crucial to supplementing the cost of living and attending university. At the beginning of this month, thanks to the work of Jesse Arreguin and others, the minimum wage in Berkeley increased to $12.53 per hour, and will rise again to $15 per hour in two years. Jesse’s main opponent in the mayoral race has, unfortunately, fought against increasing the minimum wage every step of the way. Jesse also knows that $15 per hour is not enough to live on in Berkeley, which is why he has committed to fighting until the minimum wage is raised to a truly living wage.

Jesse Arreguín will be the progressive mayor Berkeley needs. He has been, and will continue to be, a strong advocate for those without a voice, and for the fight to end homelessness, displacement, and gentrification. He will hold developers accountable, promote stronger labor and environmental standards and create a more open and transparent government. No other candidate has show the same passion and commitment to our community as Jesse.

We hope you will join us in supporting Jesse this November. The race ahead will be a tough one, and we need your help to elect a progressive, pro-student mayor. For more information on how to get involved, visit www.jesse.vote.

Harshil Bansal is a UC Berkeley sophomore and the Political Director of Cal Berkeley Democrats, Chris Yamas is a UC Berkeley senior and ASUC Senator and Soli Alpert is a UC Berkeley sophomore and founding member of the Progressive Student Association.