Quiz: What do the contents of your pencil pouch say about you?

Are you having an identity crisis? Afraid that you’re no longer who you thought you were after bombing that last impossible midterm? Well, fear not, for the Clog is here to reaffirm your identity! We’ve discovered that reaching back into the darkest depths of your pencil pouch can definitely say quite a few things about who you are as a person, so wipe away those tears, examine the contents of your pencil pouch and take this helpful quiz.

How would you describe your pencil pouch? A practical, beige-colored three-ring pencil pouch with a mesh window. It even has an inner pocket to put an extra supply of pencil lead. How convenient and useful. Custom-made leather from Italy. Good quality lasts longer. A plastic bag. That’ll suffice, right? What? It’s a guaranteed gallon-size from Ziploc! A laptop bag. What’s your favorite pencil? I don’t have a favorite, a pencil is a pencil. Why would anyone have a favorite pencil, of all things? Aren’t there better things to worry about? Like, classes? My prized Totoro-themed Kuru Toga pencil imported from Japan. What would I do without it? Life would lose all meaning… Wait, where did my pencil go? It’s okay, I can just borrow one from my buddy in English class. Do the keys on my laptop count? Who even uses pencils anymore? Get with the century, people. How many erasers do you have? Why is this even a question? One standard pink eraser is enough. Let’s see. I have a Hello Kitty one, a pencil eraser, a Prismacolor gum eraser, a rubber Pink Pearl eraser, a cherry-scented eraser, a take-apart Japanese puzzle eraser and a Staedtler vinyl eraser. How many is that again? Uh, the eraser on the end of my pencil works — sometimes? I have one backspace button. What type of highlighter do you use? Like, a regular highlighter? The bright yellow ones? I have a 20-pack of Sharpie Liquid accent highlighters! They’re awesome! I usually just borrow my friend’s highlighter. The “highlight” function in Word is pretty useful. What types of pens do you have? A regular black BIC suffices. Anything more, and it’s overkill. I have two Lamy 2000 gold-nib fountain pens engraved with my name. They’re pretty great. Well, my English teacher has this plastic cup of black pens for anyone to use, so I kinda just use that. My printer’s pretty consistent with ink. What kind of sharpener do you have? I use mechanical pencils; there’s simply no need for a sharpener. I have a Winnie the Pooh hand-cranked sharpener, but I got it more for the cuteness factor than for actual use. Am I expected to carry around a sharpener? I usually don’t even have a pencil with me. I don’t need one. That’s one of the perks of typing everything, you know. Do you have anything else in your pencil pouch? No. What else would I need for class? I have hand sanitizer, a pair of scissors, and … oh! Are those the gold earrings I lost last year? Do pencil shavings and eraser bits count? I don’t have a pencil pouch. How many times must I say this? You’re practical and don’t want to carry anything you don’t need. You care much more about the notes you produce using the contents of your pencil pouch than what the contents actually are. You’re always working hard and studying, so don’t be afraid to let loose and relax once in a while. You deserve it! We’ve got both good news and bad news for you. The good news: you’re the guru of stationery and pencil-pouch related things. The bad news: you may want to lay off the stationery hunting for a bit and focus more on schoolwork. You must be an extremely laid-back person. You’ve got many great friends who’ll lend you a pencil or two when you’re in need, and you know how to have some real fun, despite going to school with numerous poor, stressed out souls. You won’t die of stress anytime soon, that’s for sure. You’re the tech guy. You were the first kid in third grade to get their own cell phone and the first person anyone goes to for tech trouble. However, make sure not to rely too much on your laptop, because you’ll definitely be in a pickle if you ever forget your charger.

Contact Judy Shan at [email protected].