Blue Jays vs. Rangers: What we learned from the ALDS

After a dramatic walk-off win in Game 3, the Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the American League Championship Series for the second consecutive year. It took a play-for-your-life game against their division rival Orioles, and then a sweep of the AL’s winningest team, the Texas Rangers. Here’s what we learned from watching the Blue Jays and Rangers in the ALDS:

Baseball always comes full circle. Whether you love them or hate them, there’s no denying that the unwritten rules of baseball exist and can affect the entire outcomes of games. The Rangers have had bad blood toward the Blue Jays ever since Jose Bautista ripped a game-winning homer and ostentatiously flipped his bat against them in the 2015 ALDS. That bitterness came to a head early this season when Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor punched Bautista square in the face after a questionable slide into second. The fight resulted in Odor being suspended for seven games and has been cited as one of the most brutal brawls in recent MLB history. Toronto wanted their revenge, and they got it in this series.

Josh Donaldson sure can run. Unprecedented things happen in the postseason, but Josh Donaldson scoring from second on a game-ending error is nothing short of crazy. It all started on what could have been a double-play ball hit by Russell Martin. After successfully getting the out at second, Rougned Odor threw offline to first baseman Mitch Moreland. Donaldson was already rounding third by the time the ball hit the ground, and Moreland’s throw to the plate was not quite in time. You can watch the play here.

Hottest team always wins in the postseason. Baseball boasts the longest season of any of the major sports; 162 games is certainly a large enough sample size to measure who is the league’s best team. And although their American League-leading 95-67 record proved them to be the superior team in the series, the Rangers not only lost, but got swept. So what gives? Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy summed it up: “The thing with the playoffs is the teams that are best over the course of the year get to the playoffs, but the teams that make it to the end are the hottest teams. They were hotter than we were. They outplayed us.” For what it’s worth, the Blue Jays were riding a five-game winning streak coming into Sunday’s game. The Rangers, on the other hand, finished out the last weekend of the regular season by dropping a series to the AL East’s last place team, the Rays.

It’s all about the long ball. Toronto opened the series with a commanding 10-1 victory in Game 1. Of those 10 runs, four were thanks to home run balls (including a three-run dinger from our bat-flipping friend from above, Jose Bautista, who disappointingly did not repeat his bat-flip performance). In Game 2, all five of the Blue Jays runs were from long balls off of respectable Rangers starter Yu Darvish. And then in Game 3, they hit two more. For anyone who’s been doing the math, that amounts to 11 of the 22 runs the Blue Jays scored in this series coming off of home runs.

A few days off will serve the Blue Jays well … or will it? Game 1 of the ALCS, in which Toronto will face either Boston or Cleveland, is not scheduled until Friday, Oct. 14. For reliever Francisco Liriano, who took a line drive off his neck in Game 2, a few extra days come as a blessing. The same could be said for closer Roberto Osuna, who has already put in five innings of work in just four postseason games. But in terms of hitting, how might the Blue Jays’ longest break since the All-Star Break affect their rhythm? It appears we’ll have to wait until Friday to find out.