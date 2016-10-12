Cal men’s soccer stops at home for matches against UCLA, SDSU

It seems fitting that the Cal men’s soccer team (4-4-2) returns home from Seattle this weekend, as the team will have a cup of coffee at home for a two-game homestand against No. 17 UCLA (6-3-1) and No. 25 San Diego State (6-2-3) before heading back on the road to face the Bruins, once again, in Westwood.

And after going 1-2-1 on its most recent road trip, what better way for Cal to get back on the winning track than to return to Edwards Stadium, where the team boasts an undefeated 3-0-1 record?

The Bears most recently dropped their latest bout against the Huskies, allowing a 57th minute goal that could not be equalized. They were also unable to pick up the win against Oregon State, settling for a 2-2 tie in a match that favored Cal on paper. But the team is not dwelling on the past and is instead focused on redeeming its less-than-stellar road results.

“We really have no reason to look back at this point, you’ve got to look towards your next game,” said Cal head coach Kevin Grimes. “You feel a little disappointed, you know, for an hour or so after the match. But once that hour is done, you move on and start preparing for the next game.”

Senior forward Christian Thierjung looks to have slowed down after a hot start to the season, scoring only one goal over the four-game road trip, before which he had scored seven over his previous seven games. But with one Bear seemingly down, another has taken his place. Midfielder Jose Carrera-Garcia looks to have found his groove on the road, tallying three goals over four games after entering the road trip with only one goal all season.

Whether in the form of Thierjung, Carrera-Garcia or another scoring threat in Nick Lima, the Cal offense will need to be active against the Bruins. Freshman Kevin Silva has taken over at goalkeeper for the Bruins during their last two games, and the results are showing. Silva has yet to allow a goal since making his season debut against Oregon State, racking up seven saves in the process.

The Aztecs are no slouches when it comes to defense either, allowing only five goals over 11 games. In addition, San Diego State has not allowed an overtime goal this season, which could spell bad news if the Bears are unable to seal the match in 90 minutes.

UCLA, however, does not have that offensive force on the field the same way that Cal has Thierjung or Lima. What the Bruins do have, however, is a stacked lineup that can attack its opponent’s goal from any given direction at any time. 10 different Bruins have scored a goal this season, with the team leaders owning three apiece. By comparison, 16 of Cal’s 19 goals have come from either Thierjung, Carrera-Garcia or Lima.

The Aztecs’ team leader in goals is junior forward Jeroen Meefout, who has scored four goals in 10 games. Cal will need to keep an eye out for him over the course of Sunday’s matchup, as the Bear defense has not been up to snuff over the season’s first 10 games. Cal goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann has allowed 11 goals over eight games, while backup goalie Drake Callender has unacceptably allowed eight in four appearances.

But the Bears cannot dwell over their previous road trip — they must make the best out of their two-game homestand and do their best to remain competitive throughout conference play.

“All the games that you play, you got to put your best foot forward and the results take care of themselves,” Grimes said. “You go out with no fear and a mindset of taking risks and going for it. When you do that, usually good things happen to you.”

Chris Tril covers men's soccer.