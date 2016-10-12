Coming Out…or Not?

This Tuesday, Oct. 11, celebrates National Coming Out Day. When I saw this while scrolling through my Facebook, I imagined the multitude of uncomfortable queer persons in Berkeley and the U.S. who have to debate with themselves whether the joys of coming out can be reconciled with its emotional tolls. Unfortunately, I’m here to make this debate more difficult. That being said:

Content warning: violence, sexual violence, discrimination, heteronormativity

If you feel any of these future subjects could be potentially triggering or unsettling, feel free to stop reading right here.

Every year, National Coming Out Day celebrates coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) or as an ally. Human Rights Campaign emphasizes that coming out is a valuable tool that still matters in breaking cycles of ignorance. Foundationally, this articulates that homophobia exists in an atmosphere of silence and that once people realize their loved ones are queer, they are less likely to maintain oppressive views. HRC and other groups like it campaign with a message that for individuals, coming out represents the first step in a personal, queer self-affirmation and that for larger communities, coming out means educating society as a whole and normalizing queer identities.



While coming out can be an affirming experience, let’s not assume that this method is universally successful or that it isn’t exclusionary. Also, fuck the Human Rights Campaign for being transphobic and tokening trans-individuals, constantly misgendering their employees, for excluding femme-presenting individuals and being a club of “white gay men,” but feel free to Google how shitty they are on your own.

With so much emphasis placed on coming out, individuals who are queer but cannot afford to come out have their relative worth and agency diminished. Not every queer person has accepting parents, not every queer person lives in the Bay Area, not every queer has the emotional fortitude to come out. For all the queer people who haven’t come out, you’re meaningful because you exist, not because you’ve come out to your mostly likely shitty-about-it friends and family.

While for certain individuals coming out is an affirmative process, it is not accessible for everyone. For those with families not so accepting of queerness, coming out can become violent and traumatic. More than 40 percent of homeless youth identified as part of the LGBT community, and this number is fueled by rejection from families, discrimination and domestic violence. When made homeless, non-cis queers and queer people of color are disproportionately affected when social services are unavailable or lack resources in demographics with high minority populations, often denying trans individuals shelter based on their gender identity and housing them in gender-inappropriate spaces. Also, a reminder: Queer people of color who come from cultural and social backgrounds where queerness has not been normalized or commodified into “fabulous” stereotypes face three times higher rates of discrimination, violence or death. National Coming Out Day posits coming out as a milestone to achieve, but tell that to queers who have to choose between coming out or surviving to the next day.

If homophobia only exists because other people are ignorant of queer identities, it should not place a burden upon the oppressed to educate their oppressors. While more candid discussions of queer identities and collaborative debate add to the political strength of queer alliance and coalition groups, arguing that homophobia exists only because of ignorance is blatantly false. Some people are anti-queer not because they haven’t been exposed to queer identities or queer culture but because they are too deeply ingrained in their heteronormative and socially constructed notions of gender and sexuality to not be rhetorically or physically violent.

Statistics demonstrate that when attitudes toward LGBT people become more accepting or when LGBT groups make legislative successes, hate crimes against queers rise dramatically because anti-queer groups become more radicalized and violent. Look to the multitude of hate crimes that occurred after the Defense of Marriage Act was overturned by the Supreme Court. National Coming Out Day places queer lives in danger because of insinuations that it’s the responsibility of queer bodies to argue that they aren’t perverts in bathrooms or that queer sex doesn’t represent the complete degradation of the social order, moral values and the Virgin Mary, instead of blaming the people who articulate this language in the first place.

Let us not pretend that the parents who wonder why “gays have to shove their lifestyle in my face” or argue that “gender dysphoria is a mental illness and requires medical treatment” are going to contribute productively to discussions of how queer identities fit within a larger social framework. I’m not going to pretend that my column is going to convince the multitude of commenters on the Daily Californian’s queer and femme columns who intimidate, slut shame and victim blame, so why pretend? Coming out isn’t going to change these opinions, so why take so much care in including all conversations if many of them end in violence, retribution and backlash?

Queer acceptance and equality under the law should not rely on your family and friends being accepting of your identity. Queer acceptance and equality under the law should not exist because everyone else in society feels comfortable giving it to us, but because we exist, we matter and we deserve it.

J Jung writes the Wednesday blog on genderqueerness and transitioning. Contact her at [email protected].