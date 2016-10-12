Finding materials for your upcoming Halloween costume

Halloween is undoubtedly one of the most fun and festive times of the year. What’s better than eating candy with friends, going to parties and dressing up? Now that it’s October, it’s time to start thinking about what you want to dress up as for Halloween! Because “Halloweekend” usually consists of multiple days of costumes, and costumes can be extremely pricey, we at the Clog have devised a few tips for places around Berkeley you can find free materials for your costumes.

The Eucalyptus Grove near VLSB

This place is filled with awesome trees, leaves and nature that would be perfect for making a costume. The possibilities are endless! With the materials found there you can be any tree, the Stanford tree, mother nature or even a bush! Just right there you have four days worth of unique and totally different costumes for the low cost of zero dollars.

In front of apartments

OK, this sounds a little weird, but people always are leaving things they don’t use anymore up for grabs in the front of their homes or apartments. If you see a couch or a lamp that no one wants, take it! You can totally use that couch’s fabric to sew your costume together, and don’t worry, the stains add character. Make sure nothing goes to waste. Perhaps you can even make a crazy wig with the stuffing inside the couch!

A frat trashcan

You can find all kinds of things in a fraternity trash can. You’re bound to find empty bottles and other questionable yet exciting materials for your costume. Pull out a Franzia box and dress up like boxed wine or even a robot. A ton of bottle caps could totally make chain mail for a crazy Knight in Shining Armor costume. But always make sure you have permission to rummage through other people’s things.

And most of all, it’s important to get creative! Happy October and happy hunting!

Contact Allison David at [email protected].