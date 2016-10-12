North Berkeley armed robbery is latest in string of thefts

Berkeley police responded to an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at 11:08 p.m. near LeConte and LeRoy avenues in North Berkeley, according to a Thursday UCPD crime alert.

The victim, whose affiliation with the campus is unknown, was approached by the suspect from a hidden driveway, the alert stated. The suspect allegedly brandished a gun and demanded property from the victim, then fled the scene south on LeRoy Avenue, according to the alert.

The suspect was described in the alert as a Hispanic male, approximately 25 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The victim complied in the encounter and was not injured, the alert said.

UCPD and BPD subsequently searched the area but were unsuccessful, according to the alert.

Police have responded to a slew of armed robberies near UC Berkeley in the past week, including one involving a simulated firearm and another involving a semi-automatic handgun.

On Tuesday, police announced they had arrested one suspect in connection with multiple robberies that occurred Oct. 6.

Check back for updates.

