What to do now that your horoscope has changed

According to extensive research, your horoscope sign may not be what you have been led to believe your whole life. Before you go into a panic, frantically wondering what your personality is going to be like now and how mysterious tomorrow is now that you can’t predict the future, not everyone was affected by this zodiac change.

Apparently Mercury is in retrograde and has therefore changed all of the astrological date assignments. According to an extremely reliable Facebook status update, astrologists have provided us with an updated version of the zodiac sign assignments.

Capricorn: Jan. 20-Feb. 16

Aquarius: Feb. 16-March 11

Pisces: March 11-April 18

Aries: April 18-May 13

Taurus: May 13- June 21

Gemini: June 21-July 20

Cancer: July 20-Aug. 10

Leo: Aug. 10- Sept. 16

Virgo: Sept. 16-Oct. 14

Libra: October 14-Nov. 23

Scorpio: Nov. 23-Nov. 29

Ophiuchus: Nov. 29-Dec. 17

Sagittarius: Dec. 17-Jan. 20

Now what do you do if your sign has been changed?

Sever all relationships.

Clearly you won’t be compatible with your friends and significant others anymore, so you should probably break things off before things get ugly. With your new sign, you have a totally new personality, therefore you probably won’t get along with anyone you were friends with before the signs changed.

Change your major.

Given that your horoscope sign isn’t the same anymore, you’ll have way different interests. So if you were studying economics before, that may not suit your newfound horoscope sign. Maybe you’re an Aquarius now and should work in the field of marine biology.

Redecorate your room.

Chances are the style of your residence hall room or apartment no longer suits the liking of your new sign. Even if you spent a ton of money at Target before move-in, you better chuck it all in the trash because … new sign, new you.

Get a new wardrobe.

You can’t just go from being a Gemini to Taurus without a single change in your style preferences. You can’t deceive people of your true identity by wearing the clothing of another sign. Embrace your new identity and buy a completely new wardrobe.

Get to know your new identity.

Yes, we understand that this sudden shift could be a bit abrupt but we feel that it’s necessary to understand the interests and preferences of your new sign to completely embrace the sign change. How can you truly be yourself without a detailed description of what you are like and what will happen to you on a day to day basis?

And remember even if you don’t feel any different, the stars always know best.

