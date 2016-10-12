College Life

Playlist for an autumn walk

Daily Cal - Fall Playlist - Export
Caragh McErlean/Staff

By | Staff

Fall is such a beautiful time of year here in Berkeley. The leaves begin to drop, and even though the temperatures haven’t fallen that much, we can clearly see signs of the changing of seasons. We at the Clog have created a playlist suitable for a fall walk through campus. So check out some of these songs, and take a nice stroll through the quieter parts of UC Berkeley.

  1. “Tiger Striped Sky” by Roo Panes
  2. “Featherstone” by The Paper Kites
  3. “In My Life” by The Beatles
  4. “Falling in Love at a Coffee Shop” by Landon Pigg
  5. “Only Love” by Ben Howard
  6. “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers
  7. “Wasn’t Expecting That” by Jamie Lawson
  8. “Bonfire Heart” by James Blunt
  9. “I’ll Be Your Man” by Passenger
  10. “High and Dry” by Radiohead
  11. “Dancing On My Own” by Calum Scott
  12. “Meadowlarks” by Fleet Foxes
  13. “Oh No” by Andrew Bird
  14. “First Day Of My Life” by Bright Eyes
  15. “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane
  16. “Gun Song” by The Lumineers
  17. “Let It Go” by James Bay
  18. “Better Together” by Jack Johnson
  19. “On Shoulders” by Chef’special
  20. “Ragged Wood” by Fleet Foxes

Enjoy the beautiful fall foliage on your stroll around campus. We hope you enjoy this playlist, and happy fall!

Contact Allison David at [email protected].

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy