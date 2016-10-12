Playlist for an autumn walk

Fall is such a beautiful time of year here in Berkeley. The leaves begin to drop, and even though the temperatures haven’t fallen that much, we can clearly see signs of the changing of seasons. We at the Clog have created a playlist suitable for a fall walk through campus. So check out some of these songs, and take a nice stroll through the quieter parts of UC Berkeley.
- “Tiger Striped Sky” by Roo Panes
- “Featherstone” by The Paper Kites
- “In My Life” by The Beatles
- “Falling in Love at a Coffee Shop” by Landon Pigg
- “Only Love” by Ben Howard
- “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers
- “Wasn’t Expecting That” by Jamie Lawson
- “Bonfire Heart” by James Blunt
- “I’ll Be Your Man” by Passenger
- “High and Dry” by Radiohead
- “Dancing On My Own” by Calum Scott
- “Meadowlarks” by Fleet Foxes
- “Oh No” by Andrew Bird
- “First Day Of My Life” by Bright Eyes
- “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane
- “Gun Song” by The Lumineers
- “Let It Go” by James Bay
- “Better Together” by Jack Johnson
- “On Shoulders” by Chef’special
- “Ragged Wood” by Fleet Foxes
Enjoy the beautiful fall foliage on your stroll around campus. We hope you enjoy this playlist, and happy fall!
Contact Allison David at [email protected].
