Suspect at large from Ridge Road robbery

An armed robbery occurred on the 2700 block of Ridge Road in North Berkeley at 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to an alert issued by the UC Police Department that afternoon.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim, who was walking in the area, and displayed a handgun, demanding their property, the alert stated. The victim — who is of unknown affiliation to UC Berkeley — gave the suspect their property and was unharmed, according to the alert.

The suspect, the alert stated, then allegedly fled westbound on Ridge Road. Afterward, UCPD and Berkeley Police Department jointly searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The alert described the suspect as a 6-foot-tall man of unknown race, with a full beard, tan complexion, medium build and curly hair. At the time of the incident, the alert stated, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and beanie.

UCPD is asking those who have any information about the incident to contact BPD at (510) 981-5900.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.