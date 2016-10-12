Week 5 fantasy recap

Bears on the up:

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, quarterback

Week 5 stats: 259 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions and 15 rushing yards versus the New York Giants

Week 6 matchup: Dallas Cowboys

Rodgers was up and down in Week 4 against the New York Giants. He did most of his damage in the first half against New York, throwing two touchdown passes and a season-high 259 passing yards. Yet the Giants’ much improved defense held him in check in the second half, as he threw two interceptions to New York’s cornerback Janoris Jenkins. The Packers still won 23-16, improving to a 3-1 record on the season. Rodgers matches up against a Cowboys’ team in Week 6 that has reeled off four straight wins. He is locked in as a must-start for fantasy owners this week in what should be an entertaining game against Dallas.

Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions, wide receiver

Week 5 stats: 4 receptions, 37 yards and 1 touchdown versus the Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6 matchup: Los Angeles Rams

Jones has been great this season for fantasy owners. Though Jones posted his lowest receiving yards of the season in Week 5, he still found his way into the endzone. He scored a touchdown against an impressive Philadelphia secondary, helping the Lions beat the previously undefeated Eagles. Jones’ last few weeks have been average in comparison to his 200-yard explosion versus Green Bay during Week 3, yet he still remains a key part of Detroit’s offensive game plan. He matches up this weekend against a 3-2 Los Angeles team with a gritty defense in an intriguing matchup between two upstart teams. Jones is a shoo-in for his matchup against L.A. and is moving forward due to his continuing production.

Bears on the down:

CJ Anderson, Denver Broncos, running back

Week 5 stats: 41 rushing yards, 3 receptions and 21 receiving yards versus the Atlanta Falcons

Week 6 matchup: San Diego Chargers

Anderson started off the 2016 season hot in a Super Bowl rematch versus the Carolina Panthers. He has since then tailed off for fantasy owners, rushing for under 50 yards for the third week in a row against Atlanta. The Broncos ultimately lost 23-16 to a Falcons team that has been on a roll. In addition, Denver’s rookie running back Devontae Booker has began to get more opportunities as he tallied 23 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards in Week 5. This could beis concerning for Anderson’s fantasy value moving forward if Booker continues to get more involved in the Broncos’ offense. Anderson, however, has a great matchup this week against a struggling San Diego Chargers team that has already surrendered eight rushing touchdowns on the season. He is a good start this week, but his value seems unclear into future matchups this season.

DeSean Jackson, Washington Redskins, wide reciever

Week 5 stats: 3 receptions and 35 yards versus the Baltimore Ravens

Week 6 matchup: Philadelphia Eagles

Jackson struggled for the second straight week versus Baltimore. He has posted a meager four receptions with 40 yards receiving over the past two weeks, getting lost in the fold of the Redskins’ crowded passing attack. He continues to be the ultimate boom-or-bust player in fantasy. The question is: When and where will this materialize to production? This is becoming a conundrum that is tougher to answer as Jackson continues to be subpar for the second straight week. In Week 6, he squares off with his former team, the Eagles, in what should be an action-packed affair. Jackson, however, is a risky start against a revamped and productive Philadelphia defense.

Richard Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, tight end

Week 5 stats: 1 reception and 6 yards versus the New York Giants

Week 6 matchup: Dallas Cowboys

Rodgers has yet to have that signature breakout game that many fans were anticipating. He has only scored one touchdown along with a meager six receptions on the season in a well-balanced offense. In addition, the most receiving yards gained by Rodgers in a game this season is 25. Though it is still early in the season, it is hazy what type of factor he will be moving forward in the Packers’ offensive repertoire. He has a nice Week 6 matchup against a Dallas team that is generous to opposing tight ends.

