On Oct. 8, people gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park to celebrate the 24th anniversary of Berkeley’s Indigenous Peoples Day in honor of American Indian’s past suffering and their cultural resurgence. Since 1992, Berkeley has replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day where local community members can interact with and learn about native culture and the Bay Area American Indian community.

Cinematography by Ashley-Grace Vo and Jenny Jiang

Edited by Ashley-Grace Vo

