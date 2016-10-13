‘The Accountant’ is a kick-ass action thriller, but shines as essential story about autism

Cinema is at its best when a movie can offer thorough entertainment and layered, powerful emotion at the same time. “The Accountant,” directed by Gavin O’Connor, surprisingly hits on both marks and many more. At once being the next kick-ass action thriller (as some probably expected) while also acting as a serious story about autism (as most probably did not expect), the film is a magnificent achievement.

Born with high-functioning autism, Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) struggled throughout much of his childhood. After his mom walked out on the family, unable to handle Christian’s problem behaviors, his dad decided that Christian needed to toughen up rather than receive professional help. Having developed an extraordinary talent for math and had extreme martial arts training from his dad, Wolff grows up to become a local accountant by day and an underground crime accountant/assassin by night. Finally taking on what seems to be a legal and low-risk job, Wolff — along with an innocent, unknowing coworker Dana Cummings (Anna Kendrick) — finds himself in the most trouble he’s ever been in.

The amount of detail and depth that “The Accountant” gets into when it comes to Wolff’s autism is what sets this story apart. The script and O’Connor did not have to show more than small moments from his childhood for the film to get a pass, but the genius of it all is that the autism becomes what influences every bit of Wolff’s motivations and, thus, actions. Far above and beyond the shady corporate finance story that thrusts Wolff into trouble, the tale the film wants to tell is the human one — the way his intellectual disability shapes him as a person.

After the audience is shown how Wolff’s dad raised him under physicality and violence, the film makes it heartbreakingly understandable that Wolff would get into this profession. After we see his astounding skill for puzzles and intense attention to detail as a child, it’s no wonder that he’s not only a ridiculous mathematician but can also handle a gun and deal with complex combat missions. As O’Connor shows childhood moment after moment of Wolff becoming disablingly upset when a task is left unfinished, those similar moments as an adult become all the more effective. As the audience comes to understand the kinds of relationships he has, his motivation for revenge, repentance and connection are thoroughly convincing.

The film also walks a fine line in regard to how everything is depicted, but brilliantly balances a respectful sensitivity towards the disorder he and many others live with. A majority of the humorous moments — and this movie is the kind of funny that is rarely seen in even comedies — are related to the autism. But rather than construct it in such a way that Wolff becomes the butt of some joke, O’Connor and crew allow for a more natural reaction. Just like Cummings, the audience is laughing out of initial uncomfortability and unfamiliarity with the subject matter and its effect on social life. As viewers slowly begin to realize how all-encompassing autism can be, those moments of awkward interaction — while often times remaining funny in a way that isn’t disrespectful — become heavily endearing and principally human.

His performance won’t likely receive any awards consideration, but that is no knock on the informed and meticulous work of Ben Affleck. His character not only feels full but also seems to reach far outside of the boundaries of the frame. Each small tick, each precise routine and each reaction are there for reasons — reasons the audience may not know at first but still feel are significant.

As the film reaches the end of its two-hour run, it does something that most films don’t. Rather than wrapping up on the big action finale — all of the action is phenomenally entertaining and satisfyingly gruesome — the film opts for a conclusive 10 minutes on the power of family and the importance of encouraging those with autism. Such a graceful decision and such fluid craftsmanship comprehensively tie together so many important details — some that didn’t even need to be, but nonetheless add impactful, intangible layers.

The film is not without problems. That shady corporate finance thread gets overly convoluted to such a degree that the audience feels like they’re playing catch up for much of the film. It’s ending twist is a bit predictable and unearned — even though that doesn’t make it negative to the story. Some of its structuring in terms of how the story lines are brought together is uneven, rendering the pace as off at times. Finally, the entire premise is absurd (but movie premises can be absurd; they are all of the time!).

But when thinking about the state of movies, “The Accountant” shouldn’t exist. In a genre that’s almost entirely studio-controlled and with major stars like Affleck and Kendrick, expectations for such a film don’t often reach too high. But somehow, the passion of everyone involved trumped any kind of hindrance that the film could’ve encountered, exceeding expectations in spade and resulting in a story that is not only thoroughly moving for its genre, but simply emotionally profound on any level.

