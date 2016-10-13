Attempted robbery takes place Wednesday near campus Haviland Grove

Three female students reported an attempted robbery that occurred Wednesday night at approximately 8 p.m. in Haviland Grove, according to a UCPD crime alert.

The alert stated that the two male suspects, who were wearing masks, allegedly approached the victims and both displayed handguns, demanding the victims’ property. The suspects — who have unknown affiliation to campus — were unsuccessful in their alleged attempt and the victims were unharmed, according to the alert.

The suspects — described as a 21-year-old Black man about 5 feet 8 inches tall and an Indian man about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds — allegedly fled westbound, the alert stated. UCPD subsequently searched the area, but was unable to locate the suspects.

According to the crime log, the first suspect had a thin build and all-black clothing with white trim on the bottom of his sleeves and the second suspect had a stocky build, a goatee and glasses and was wearing blue jeans and a light-colored button-up shirt with a red T-shirt underneath.

UCPD is currently investigating the incident and is asking that people with information about the crime contact them at (510) 642-0472.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.