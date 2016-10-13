On-campus attempted robbery takes place Wednesday

3 female students reported an attempted robbery at approximately 8 p.m. last night to UC Police Department Wednesday that occurred in Haviland Grove on campus, according to a UCPD crime log.

The two male suspects of unknown affiliation to campus were allegedly armed with a handgun at the time of the incident, the crime log stated. The first suspect is described in the crime log as a 21-year-old Black man about 5 feet 8 inches tall and the second suspect is described as an Indian man about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

According to the crime log, the first suspect had a thin build and all black clothing with white trim on the bottom of his sleeves and the second suspect had a stocky build, a goatee and glasses and was wearing blue jeans and a light colored button up shirt with a red t-shirt underneath.

UCPD is currently investigating the incident.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.