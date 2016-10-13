Climate change you can believe in

Like many other students during midterm season, my unhealthy sleeping and eating habits — all-nighters and frozen pizza — finally caught up with me.

Sick, I was not able to immerse myself — as I did for the first presidential debate — within the vocal, passionate and progressive community of Berkeley. Instead, stuck to the confines of my bed, I entered the diverse online community, which — as I am sure you are aware — does not resemble the progressive Berkeley community I easily related to during the first debate.

Reading through outrageous stances on climate change, undocumented communities and women’s rights, I had to switch from watching the Facebook live feed of the debate to C-SPAN. Sidestepping the commentary that was captivating a majority of my attention allowed me to focus further on the topics of the debate itself. It was baffling that climate change and extreme weather, one of the most pressing issues our society faces, was only mentioned once in passing at the end of the debate.

With all the misogyny looming around national discourse following the lewd video of Donald Trump bragging about using his status and privilege to sexually assault women, there was no doubt in my mind that this topic was going to consume a large portion of the debate’s focus, as it rightfully should.

After all, how could the moderators, Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz, not address how the Republican nominee boasted at 59 years old about sexually assaulting women?

Dr. Jill Stein, the Green party presidential nominee, responded to the opening remarks — on an extended debate hosted by Democracy Now — that “this debate, so called, is a really sad commentary on what our political system has become.”

Dr. Stein’s analysis — sadly — couldn’t be more accurate. This debate has come to embody what our political system has become: an ongoing bicker between the two of the least favorable presidential candidates in recent history.

Although, it goes a step further than what Dr. Stein proposed. This “sad commentary” further represents what our mainstream media and journalists have come to embody. Over the past year, reporting on stories that attract ratings and profits rather than on issues such as climate change has resulted in a loss of individual economic and social well-being across the globe.

After the debate, I came across multiple articles commending Cooper and Raddatz on how they were able to steer the debate and ask substantive questions. Yes, they did cover pressing issues that Americans are deeply concerned about: taxes, healthcare, Islamophobia and foreign policy. But they didn’t address the one issue that, at the time of the debate, was resulting in people losing their lives — Hurricane Matthew and its connection to the fossil fuel industry and climate change.

Paul Krugman, professor of economics at New York University and opinion columnist for the New York Times, wrote before the debate that if one question was not asked about climate change it would be “almost criminally irresponsible.” After all, as the two candidates paced back and forth on the national stage quarreling about Hillary’s emails and whether Donald respects anyone, the death toll among Haitians and Americans from Hurricane Matthew rose to more than 1,000 and 34 respectively. Still, Cooper and Raddatz completely ignored the underlying issue.

Hurricane Matthew hurled into the coast on sea levels that are nearly a foot higher because of storm surges and extreme rainfall that is directly associated with climate change. The executive director of 350 Action, May Boeve, articulated that there is no reason to deny that extreme storms like Hurricane Matthew are intensified by climate change.

“Without a doubt, we know we can make these connections. The science is clear.” Boeve further argued that the media and journalists’ lack of attention to draw the link between extreme weather and climate change fails to inform the population. And is a bit suspicious because media coverage is the basis of how most Americans get informed on affairs our society faces, therefore directly affecting the political pressure that elected officials receive about climate change action from the electorate.

Cooper and Raddatz did do a “good job” of keeping the two presidential candidates somewhat aligned on real issues. But instead of commending them, they should be questioned. How did they not address an issue that was affecting thousands of Americans and others throughout the Caribbean?

Hurricane Mathew is the most recent example of the detrimental effects of climate change and what will increasingly occur if not addressed urgently. Yet we still witness insufficient action to stop the use of carbon-emitting fossil fuels because of our political system and the vested money interest of corporations. We have all witnessed over the past months the American population reject the expansion of the carbon-emitting fossil fuel industry through protest, from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe to demonstrations here on Sproul Plaza, and still our elected officials bypass our concerns and continue to do as corporations please.

Frustration fails to capture the feeling of constantly witnessing politicians, media and journalists fail to cover and address issues of everyday people’s lives — especially among us Californians who for five years have witnessed our water dissipate and fires surge.

