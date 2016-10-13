Leave the Campanile alone

UC Berkeley students need to stop being so hard on the Campanile. Every day, they relentlessly pound the poor tower with a steady stream of mean-spirited dick jokes, puns and comments. We at the Clog love the Campanile, (although some of us do prefer to explore the depths of Strawberry Canyon), and we think you should too. The Campanile should bring students pleasure, but if you still find yourself unsatisfied with the tower, read on to find out why you should fully embrace the Campanile.

Few students know about the difficulties of playing the bells at the top of the tower. Called a carillon, this instrument is very sensitive. Make sure you ask before you fondle the bells, though. Consent is always necessary.

The Campanile was erected with funds provided by Jane Sather, widow of Peder Sather, after whom Sather Gate is named, who gifted UC Berkeley with a large financial contribution. The university blew a load of this money to raise the tower — we suppose you could say that it was well-endowed.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you of the Campanile’s magnitude, consider this: Visitors ride it to the top each day. As they travel from the base to the tip via elevator, these visitors completely take in the tower. No matter how much action it gets in a day, the Campanile stands firm and solid.

The Campanile faces some stiff competition — everyone always compares it to Stanford’s tower. Size matters, though, and our Campanile outperforms Stanford’s in that respect. USC can keep their Trojans — here at UC Berkeley, the Campanile prefers to “Go Bears” when choosing a mascot to support.

Stop dicking around, UC Berkeley. It’s time to give the Campanile the respect it deserves.

