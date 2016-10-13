Quiz: Should you pass no pass your class?

The deadline to pass no pass a class is Oct. 28, and that means you still have a few more weeks to decide whether or not you’re going to P/NP any of your classes. You’ve been deliberating whether or not you should change that one class that has been in question all semester and have yet to come to a conclusion. While this can be a stressful process, we at the Clog have devised a quiz to help guide you to a clear answer.

Does the thought of talking to your professor make you break out in hives instantaneously? Yes No Do your assigned readings make you curl up into fetal position? Yes No Does your GSI’s piercing stare strike fear into you each time you come into class late? Yes No Are you put to sleep by the lulling voice of your professor during lecture? Yes No Have you had repetitious dreams about failing your midterm and being ridiculed by all your classmates? Yes No Have you been able to solve the California drought with the copious amounts of tears you’ve shed during your class? Yes No Have you looked at Facebook more than at the essay prompt that you were given two weeks ago (and is due tomorrow)? Yes No Are you taking this quiz to actually figure out if you should take your class pass or no pass? Yes No Obviously, your class hasn’t been working out and it doesn’t look like its going to get any better. You’ve been bogged down by work, bored lifeless by lectures and cried at every iClicker question. It seems best to cut your ties and move it into the P/NP zone. It’s best for the both of you. You and your class appear to have hope! Hold out for that grade and get to know the material. You may find that, once you pull yourself away from social media and study a few sections, the subject is surprisingly interesting.

