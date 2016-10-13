Things to sell on the Free and For Sale Facebook page

We’ve all scrolled through UC Berkeley’s “Free & For Sale” page on Facebook looking for interesting items that others have decided to move on from. Usually though, all you see are broken desk chairs, shoes that would have fit you in the fifth grade and overpriced iClickers. While these are disappointing results, you wouldn’t have much more to offer if you were the one looking to make a few bucks. Or would you? Here are some items that we can almost guarantee you have, but you might not have considered a hot commodity. But hey, one man’s trash is another’s treasure!

Roommate

As it’s now well into the semester, you and your roommate have now cut ties with cordial greetings and are now being yourselves. But with this transformation, it seems you’ve gotten more than what you’ve bargained for. Your roommate is up at all hours with the lights on, messier than a frat house on a Sunday morning and more temperamental than a toddler. Basically, you’re living with an angsty college version of Dracula.

While it seems compatibility is nonexistent between you both, that doesn’t mean they aren’t someone’s dream roommate! Some may be attracted to such a free spirited individual. Not only that, but potential lookers will never be left bored between the roller coaster of emotions your roommate has to offer. Any takers?

GPA

After getting back your midterms, your grades are on the verge of going from “A’s all day” to “C’s get degrees.” It seems that no matter how much blood, sweat and tears are poured into every assignment, it’s never good enough. But people love a fixer upper, so this may be the easiest sell. If purchased, your GPA will allow the opportunity for other individuals to see if they can claw their way back from the bottom. It will also act as a catalyst for that overdue mental breakdown for those who want to get it over and done with. Plus, it can only get better, so buyers are guaranteed success!

Presidential Candidates

Their gleaming, wide-eyed faces are seen everywhere you look: social media, TV, bookstores. Yes America, we’re talking about the 2016 presidential candidates. Our country has been thrown to the Gods of chaos since the beginning of this election, which only gets more scandalous by the day. While the debates may be filled with memes ready for Internet fame, this isn’t what election season should be about. At this point, it’s best to cut our losses and see if there’s anyone out there who is willing to take them off our hands. But note, you may have to bump these items to free to have any chance of getting rid of them.

Now that you have some creative ideas of items to sell, it’s time to say goodbye to the old and make some money.

Contact Kirsty Fowler at [email protected].