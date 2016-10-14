Cal men’s soccer loses on last-second goal vs. UCLA

You can’t do much in two seconds.

You can open a door. Write your first name. Possibly tie a shoe, if skilled enough.

But in two seconds, the Cal men’s soccer team saw its undefeated home record snap right in front of the players’ faces.

In a back-and-forth matchup at Edwards Field, the No. 17 Bruins (7-3-1) milked every second of the clock to barely inch out a win over the Bears (4-5-2) by a score of 4-3.

“We played pretty well,” said Cal head coach Kevin Grimes. “We scored three goals and were very dangerous on the counter attack. We unfortunately gave up too many goals — you give up four goals at home and you’re probably not going to win.”

The Bear-versus-Bruin showcase started out as a battle of the defenses, with both teams being limited to only one shot apiece 15 minutes into the competition. It wasn’t until the 27th minute when Cal midfielder Trevor Haberkorn broke up the deadlock, shooting a laser into the opponent’s net from short distance for his first goal of the season.

But the UCLA defense remained vigilant, keeping the deficit at only one until its offense was able to catch up toward the end of the first half.

In the 40th minute, Bruin midfielder Brian Iloski equalized the game with a short-distance goal of his own from within the penalty box. Forward Seyi Adekoya kept the scoring rolling for UCLA in the 51st minute with a diving Jonathan Klinsmann unable to grab the ball by his fingertips.

The Bruin lead was short lived, however, as UCLA goalkeeper Kevin Silva brought down Cal forward Christian Thierjung as he was attempting to even up the game, soliciting a penalty kick. Midfielder Jose Carrera-Garcia took the shot, electing to aim low and to the right. The choice proved fruitful, evening the game up in the 52nd minute as Silva dove in the opposite direction.

UCLA struck back in the 61st minute with forward Jason Romero taking back the lead for the Bruins with his second goal of the season, thanks to an assist by Adekoya.

The back-and-forth matchup at Edwards Stadium continued after a Cal penalty kick in the 81st minute. Stemming from the original kick from Carrera-Garcia, which deflected off the UCLA post, Cal defender Joshua Morton tapped the ball in before Silva could grab it to force the 3-3 tie.

The theatrics made their way all the way to the 89th minute, when a questionable handball call was pinned on Cal. With the game on the line, Klinsmann made a perfect stop by diving low and right to stop the Bruin penalty kick.

But as the crowd cheered, almost certain that the Bears would hold off the UCLA offense for another two seconds to bring the match into overtime, forward Blayne Martinez hit the game-winning goal from a corner kick, silencing the crowd while winning the match.

“It can be a cruel game, and today it was cruel,” Grimes said. “You give up a goal with two seconds into the match, and you’d like to think that you can defend that corner kick and force overtime but it didn’t happen.”

Chris Tril covers men’s soccer. Contact him at [email protected].