Cal women’s golf prepares for Stanford Intercollegiate

Following a month-long hibernation, the Bears’ women’s golf team will face off against rival Stanford, among others Pac-12 foes, in the annual Stanford Intercollegiate, a three-day weekend tournament beginning Oct. 14.

It has been a month since Cal roamed the greens and roughs of any course, as its last tournament action took place during the two-day Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational on Sept. 12 and 13.

The Bears had a modest outing as a unit in their only action of the season, ranking ninth in the 16-team tournament by shooting six over par to kick off the 2016-17 campaign. Cal also led the tournament in pars, totaling 198, as well as shots under par (-1) during Par 3 holes.

Freshman Jiyoon Jang and sophomore Amina Wolf shined for Cal in its Albuquerque outing, ending the tournament in 15th and 17th place in the individual category, respectively.

As the Bears head down to Stanford, they will be greeted by fellow schools from the Pac-12 in Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA, USC and Washington, along with Stanford and its “B” team. Other opponents outside the Pac-12 include Georgia, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, Iowa State, Pepperdine, UC Davis, Florida, Northwestern and San Diego State.

Cal will enter the tournament having to face off against a red-hot Stanford team whose performance in the Windy City Collegiate Challenge on Oct. 3 and 4 will surely carry over into this weekend. Led by freshman Andrea Lee, Stanford ranked second in the Windy City Invitational, finishing six under par — just four strokes behind the winner in Georgia.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Mother Nature will once again be a factor this weekend. The last of the summertime sunshine will fade away just in time for the weekend, as weather forecasts predict there to be rain and showers during prime golfing hours. Even if the raindrops are not pouring down, wet grass and soggy bunkers will have an effect on the performance of all teams.

The Bears aren’t strangers to gloomy weather, as not only does the team reside in a city whose fog characterizes its mornings, but also poor weather delayed the second round of the three-round Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational. The silver lining for Cal is that it’s dealt with less-than-ideal conditions before, so it’ll have some experience going into the weekend.

