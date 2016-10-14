Daily Cal report on Ayotzinapa protest oversimplified issue

The Daily Californian published the article “Campus students rally in remembrance of Ayotzinapa disappearances” Sept. 26, 2016 in an effort to showcase campus activism. But the demonstration was not simply to remember the 43 students who were forcefully disappeared. The demonstration aimed to support the families by denouncing the corrupt government and demanding justice while reminding onlooking students that the Ayotzinapa case is a crime against students worldwide and a direct assault to silence student protest. While this connection was evident at the demonstration that day, the Daily Cal article failed to articulate the significant relevance Ayotzinapa has for UC Berkeley students.

One way The Daily Cal failed to truly capture the purpose of the demonstration was by stating a major discrepancy about the protest. The article asserts students sang the Mexican national anthem but this did not happen. The teatro skit was a fictional rendition of the class session after the students disappeared in order to capture the disbelief as well as the immediate rise to action of those in Ayotzinapa. During the skit, the professor asked the students to sing the Mexican national anthem; however, a student stood up and cried, “Professor, we cannot sing the national anthem and pledge our allegiance to a country that is killing us!”. To clarify, the organizers purposefully did not sing the Mexican national anthem for two reasons: firstly, as an act of resistance against state-sponsored violence in Mexico and secondly, as a reminder that Ayotzinapa transcends Mexico and symbolizes state-sponsored violence and repression that people suffer worldwide. As a coalition, we believe Ayotzinapa and all that it symbolizes is unacceptable on any scale.

For the organizers, the demonstration gained importance considering the repression and aggression visible on our own UC Berkeley campus. The day before the demonstration, organizers were practicing on Sproul Plaza when two male Republicans wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and Donald Trump T-shirts approached them. The two men started to refer to the organizers as “illegals” and told them to “get out of their country” because they were “criminals.” How are student organizers supposed to feel when they are being repressed the day before an action on campus in a violent manner? These attackers chose to not engage in intellectual dialogue to discuss their opinion and instead decided to shout derogatory words at the organizers. The verbal aggression adds to the string of events currently happening on campus, where UC Berkeley remains apathetic to student injustices, just as the Mexican government continues to negate explanations regarding the Ayotzinapa case. This should not be happening as a normalized occurrence on college campuses. Whether the two Republicans were students or not remains unclear, but the fact that the incident happened on campus against the organizers, who are undergraduate UC Berkeley students, reflects the ongoing repression of students across all borders.

It is our duty as students to raise our voices when we are aware of injustices, especially when we know that we will not be targeted or killed by the government as were the 43 disappeared students and many others who have fallen victims to the despotism of corrupt states. We must not allow governments, nor journalism, nor opposing parties silence student voices because they are the catalyst of change. It has been two years without justice for the families and they continue urging the world to not forget this crime because is not just their own. It is a crime against all students. We hope more students can see the case of Ayotzinapa and utilize their privilege to be vocal about current campus issues and demand true change.

We would like to thank all those who attended the demonstration and remind you all that the fight for justice continues. #ucbxayotzinapa

Norma Ortiz, Arlette Jacome, Dulce Maria López, Ismael Chamu, Gustavo Gallardo, Adrian Hernandez, Alejandra López, Ilsa Carrillo, Luis López Resendiz​ and Karla Vargas are members of the UC Berkeley Ayotzinapa Coalition.